Nationals’ Strasburg beats Marlins in playoff tuneup

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Washington manager Matt Williams hasn’t officially named his Game 1 starter for the National League Division Series that begins here Friday.

But it would be hard to argue with Stephen Strasburg, the former No. 1 overall draft pick who has continued to look like an ace over the last few weeks.

Strasburg threw six scoreless innings and delivered the first run of the game with a safety squeeze in the second that scored left fielder Bryce Harper as the Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Saturday for their 50th home win of the season.

“He was tough,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of Strasburg. “They scored that run early and that was all they needed.”

“That was pretty impressive,” Harper said of Strasburg, who lowered his ERA to 3.14, has not allowed a run in his last three starts and has given up just 10 hits in his last 20 innings.

Strasburg (14-11) fanned seven and gave up just two hits, the second of which was lost in the sun by right fielder Jayson Werth off the bat of third baseman Casey McGehee in the fourth. Strasburg finished the season with a league-high 242 strikeouts in 215 innings over 34 starts.

The right-hander from San Diego State has defeated the Marlins nine times and has allowed no runs in nine of 19 starts against them.

“I have learned a lot by watching (other starters) do their stuff,” said Strasburg, whose locker is near that of first-year Washington starter Doug Fister. “Just executing pitches and pitching to both sides of the plate.”

Jerry Blevins threw a scoreless seventh for the Nationals. Setup man Tyler Clippard, on a day fans were given his likeness on a bobblehead, tossed the eighth and closer Drew Storen pitched the ninth.

The National League East champion Nationals (95-66), who improved to 50-30 at Nationals Park, clinched home-field advantage for the National League playoffs on Friday. But Williams wanted to play his regulars to keep them fresh.

The Marlins (77-84), with a chance to finish second in the division, are 6-12 this season against Washington.

“It was a tough day for us offensively,” Redmond said. “We didn’t get anything going really, just a couple of hits.”

The Nationals jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second as Harper scored on the safety squeeze. Harper singled to lead off the inning, went to second on an infield single by catcher Wilson Ramos (two hits) and took third on a fielder’s choice off the bat of second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera.

Strasburg was then retired on a bunt in front of the plate, but Harper slid head-first to beat the return throw by first baseman Justin Bour to catcher Jeff Mathis.

“It is a read play, of course,” Harper said. “Roll the dice.”

The Nationals took a 2-0 lead in the fifth on an RBI groundout by first baseman Adam LaRoche against Marlins starter Nathan Eovaldi (6-14), who allowed eight hits, two runs and three walks in seven innings.

“I thought he pitched great,” Redmond said. “I thought he pitched really well. It is nice to see him finish up on a good note. He pitched well enough to win that ballgame.”

Washington added three runs in the eighth as Cabrera had a three-run double to make it 5-0 off reliever Carter Capps.

In the ninth, the Marlins loaded the bases against Storen and scored on an error by third baseman Anthony Rendon with two outs before Storen got the final out on a liner off the bat of Jarrod Saltalamacchia to shortstop Ian Desmond.

Werth and Span also had two hits for the Nationals. Werth has five hits in his last two games. Span has 58 multi-hit games this year, which leads the National League and is also a franchise record.

McGehee had two hits for the Marlins, who entered the day tied with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets for second in the NL East.

But Miami was shut down by Strasburg.

Strasburg “will get a chance to pitch in the postseason,” Williams said. “That is important for him. He feels good about his season.”

NOTES: The Nationals entered Saturday with a team ERA of 3.07, the best mark in the National League. Washington had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.64, the best mark in history (since 1900), according to Elias Sports Bureau. ... The scheduled starters for the series and season finale Sunday are Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez (12-6, 2.70) against Washington’s RHP Jordan Zimmermann (13-5, 2.78). Alvarez threw a no-hitter on the last day of the 2013 season against the Detroit Tigers and tossed 7 2/3 innings of shutout ball on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. ... The Marlins have two position players on their roster who played high school baseball in nearby Northern Virginia -- INF Jeff Baker of Gar-Field in Woodbridge, Va., and 1B Justin Bour of Westfield in Chantilly, Va.