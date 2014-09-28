EditorsNote: Corrects graph starting with While holding Miami hitless ... Zimmerman fans 10, not 11

Zimmermann no-hits Marlins in finale

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- When Washington Nationals starter Jordan Zimmermann headed to the bullpen to warm up for his start Sunday, bullpen coach Matt LeCroy did not notice anything different about the mild-mannered right-hander from tiny Auburndale, Wisc.

“He warmed up the way he normally warms up,” former Washington catcher LeCroy said.

That was comforting news for the Nationals since the veteran had bruised his shoulder when he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Casey McGehee in his last start on Sept. 20 at Miami.

Zimmerman, 28, given three extra days of rest due to the bruise, turned in a dazzling tuneup for his postseason start as he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history.

The National League East champion Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 before a roaring home crowd of 35,085 on the last day of the regular-season in a game that took just 121 minutes.

“I think in the fifth and I looked up and saw zeroes on the board,” Zimmermann said. “They were swinging early and it was the last game. I figured I would be around (80 pitches) and come out. The best way of staying in is not giving up any hits I guess.”

Zimmermann retired center fielder Christian Yelich for the final out of the game on a diving catch in left-center field by rookie Stephen Souza, Jr.

What did Zimmermann think when Yelich smoked the liner to left?

“Double. No doubt double. I will buy (Souza) anything,” Zimmermann said with a grin. “He saved me.”

Nationals (96-66) ended the year a season-best 30 games over .500 and were 19-8 in the month of September. The Marlins (77-85), who lost 100 games last year, failed in a bid to finish second in the division as they lost for the 13th time in 19 games to Washington this year.

“It’s a special day,” said Washington manager Matt Williams, whose team won its 51st home game. “This doesn’t happen very often. What a perfect end for his season (and) a fantastic end to our (regular) season. It’s the perfect baseball day -- 80 degrees and sunny.”

The Nationals ran onto the field to mob Zimmermann and the celebration continued in short left field after the final out.

“I was just running, because I thought it was going to be in the gap and then I kind of heard the crowd go crazy and that’s when I knew, OK, that’s bad news for the Fish right here. What are you going to do? He made a hell of a play,” Yelich said.

Souza, the Triple-A International League player of the year, had a rough day in left field in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night in a sloppy 15-7 loss but he is considered one of the best athletes in the system.

“I got a good jump on it,” said Souza, who took over in left to start the inning as Williams wanted his best defense on the field. “I was holding on like a football (catch). I was going to put my body on the line.”

“An unbelievable play,” said Washington catcher Wilson Ramos, who was behind the plate for all 27 outs. “I‘m excited for this day.”

The losing pitcher was Henderson Alvarez (12-7), who threw a no-hitter on the last day of the season in 2013.

“Like I said, I had a vision of that, but Henderson doing it again, not against us,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond, on the day he was given a contract extension through 2017. “There’s not a whole lot to say. He pitched great, we couldn’t get anything going, and then the guy makes a great play out there in left.”

Said Alvarez, through a translator: “It’s things of the game that just happen. From one year to another. It was just his day. It was an excellent day for him and something that God put in front of him for today to happen.”

Zimmermann (14-5) retired the first 14 batters before Justin Bour, the first baseman, drew a two-out walk in the fifth. Zimmermann then retired catcher J.T. Realmuto on a liner to short -- the third line drive out of the inning.

“Three rockets,” said Zimmermann, who then began to think something special may be going on.

While holding Miami hitless, Zimmermann had singles in the fifth and seventh. The right-hander fanned 10 batters with one walk and threw 104 pitches, 79 for strikes.

With the playoffs looming, Zimmermann figured he might pitch about six innings since that is how long Stephen Strasburg went on Saturday. But Williams said there was no way he was going to take out Zimmermann until he gave up a hit.

Washington shortstop Ian Desmond gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the second on his 24th homer of the year, a line drive into the Miami bullpen in left on a 90 mph pitch from Alvarez (12-7).

Alvarez allowed 10 hits and the one run in seven innings before A.J. Ramos took over in the last of the eighth.

Washington center fielder Denard Span doubled in the third for his 184th hit of the year to set a franchise record. He was then replaced by pinch-runner Nate Schierholtz, and Span got a big ovation from the home crowd as he ran to the first-base dugout.

But the day clearly belonged to Zimmermann, who has not lost since July 11 -- a span of 13 starts. The Nationals have won the last 11 games that Zimmermann has started.

“It was just a special moment for all of us. I‘m glad I was here,” said LeCroy, before heading home to South Carolina since the Nationals will take a day off Monday before getting ready for the playoffs with a workout here Tuesday.

NOTES: Washington 3B Anthony Rendon led the National League with 111 runs and Nationals CF Denard Span led the league with 58 multi-hit games and home batting average of .347. ... Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton, done for the season after getting hit in the face with a pitch, entered Sunday as the league leader in homers (37), total bases (299), extra-base hits (69, tied with Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates) and slugging (.555). ... Marlins 1B Justin Bour, who had never been to Nationals Park before Friday, said he will not fly back to Miami with the team. Instead, he will drive to his parents’ home in Centreville, Va., about 28 miles from Nationals Park. Bour played at Westfield High in Chantilly, Va., and at George Mason University.