Desmond helps Nationals get by Marlins

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- April was a rough month for Ian Desmond.

The Washington Nationals’ shortstop had a 0-for-29 streak at the plate until Saturday and once again has struggled in the field, committing nine errors.

But all of that changed with one swing of the bat Monday, as he launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning to tie the game and third baseman Yunel Escobar added a two-run single later in the inning as the Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 in the first of a three-game series.

“I hit it good. I didn’t know if it was high enough,” said Desmond, who struck out looking in his first two at-bats Monday.

“He is always mentally strong,” manager Matt Williams said. “He has many talents on the baseball field.”

It was a night of firsts for the Nationals (13-14). Rookie reliever Matt Grace (1-0) got the first win of his career; Tanner Roark, who won 15 games as starter last year, got his first career save; and Escobar had the first five-hit game of his career.

“We have a lot of guys in here who believe in each other,” said Desmond, whose team won for the sixth time in seven outings. “It is fun to be a part of.”

The feelings were not the same in the other clubhouse, as the Marlins (12-14) gave up the lead three times -- every time in the next at-bat for the Nationals.

“It was a tough night, no doubt,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “Tonight we couldn’t hold them off.”

The Marlins lost for the second time in a row after four straight wins. The bullpen gave up six hits and four runs while recording five outs after starter David Phelps left the game.

“We had walks late in the game. That came back to haunt us,” Redmond said.

The Nationals scored four runs in the eighth and took the lead as Escobar sliced his tiebreaking hit to right field against Marlins reliever Bryan Morris (3-1).

“Up in the zone,” Redmond said of Morris, who gave up four runs, four hits and a walk.

Roark fanned right fielder Giancarlo Stanton for the final out with a runner on base.

Washington tied the game at 1-1 in the first on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, a left-handed hitter, hit an opposite-field homer on a 3-2 count to lead off the top of the seventh. That gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead against Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann.

Zimmermann retired 14 of 15 batters through the sixth inning before he gave up the homer to Bour. Zimmermann gave up two runs (one earned) and six hits in seven innings.

Bour has seven hits in his first 12 big-league at-bats. Phelps yielded six hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Washington tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh on an RBI single against reliever Sam Dyson by left fielder Jayson Werth (two hits), whose error led to the first run of the game.

Pinch hitter Jeff Baker singled in second baseman Dee Gordon with the go-ahead run to give the Marlins a 3-2 lead in the seventh.

The Marlins scored another run as left field Ichiro Suzuki (two hits) had an infield RBI single later in the seventh to make the score 4-2.

Nationals center fielder Denard Span had two hits, as did Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

Zimmermann, in his last start in Washington against the Marlins, threw the first no-hitter in franchise history on the last day of regular-season play in 2014. There was no suspense Monday as third baseman Martin Prado, the second hitter of the game, laced a clean single to right-center.

“I had three pitches working. It was fun to be out there,” Zimmermann said.

NOTES: In 1998-99, Marlins manager Mike Redmond was a Marlins teammate of Craig Counsell, who was named the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday after Ron Roenicke was let go. “Welcome to the hot seat,” Redmond said with a grin before Monday’s game in Washington. Redmond, a former catcher, sent Counsell a text of congratulations. ... The scheduled pitchers for Tuesday are Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg (2-2, 4.60) and Miami RHP Mat Latos (0-3, 6.86). Strasburg has held the Marlins to one run or less in 12 of his 20 starts against them. ... Marlins 2B Dee Gordon, who got the day off Sunday, was back in the starting lineup as the leadoff hitter and second baseman on Monday. He entered play with the top batting average in the league, at .440. ... Washington INF Anthony Rendon saw a doctor Monday after he was scratched from minor league rehab games with Double-A Harrisburg at Bowie, Md., on Saturday and Sunday. Rendon, who played five innings Friday for Harrisburg, has been on the disabled list since April 5 with a left knee sprain but is dealing with a “side issue,” according to manager Matt Williams. “We are being cautious with it,” Williams said. Last year, Rendon hit .287 with 39 doubles and 21 homers. Williams said after the game Rendon has an oblique strain.