Nationals lose Strasburg, then game vs. Marlins

WASHINGTON -- A major topic of conversation Tuesday night was the health of Washington Nationals right-handed starter Stephen Strasburg, who left after pitching three innings with some discomfort under his shoulder blade.

Strasburg is slated to see a chiropractor on Wednesday and his next start is up in the air.

That uncertainty is something that Miami Marlins starter Mat Latos can relate to. He strained his left hamstring in his last start on April 29 and vowed he would start Tuesday unless he was missing a limb.

Latos gave up one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings, and Miami beat the Nationals 2-1 Tuesday.

Latos (1-3) threw 102 pitches, including 60 strikes, and gave up five walks while striking out six.

“I thought he did a great job,” said Miami manager Mike Redmond, who improved to 3-0 on his birthday as a Marlins manager. “He ran into some problems there at the end with some walks. We came in and picked him up (in the seventh). He got out of a couple of jams.”

Marlins closer Steve Cishek, who entered the game Tuesday with an 8.64 ERA, pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

“That was a good game,” Redmond said. “I was happy to see us bounce back after a tough one last night.”

The Nationals left at least one runner on base in each of the last five innings, including two in the ninth. Cishek fanned pinch hitter Tyler Moore for the final out.

Strasburg (2-3) grimaced after throwing a pitch in the second inning and was lifted for a pinch hitter after tossing three innings. He made the team’s 26th error of the season on a throw in the second, and he allowed two runs on four hits.

“It is something that has been lingering,” Strasburg said of irritation under his shoulder blade. “I just felt it more and more. At this point in the season you want to get it right. I think it is just something that needs an adjustment. I lost some command.”

”He’s got a little issue under his shoulder blade,“ said Nationals manager Matt Williams. ”Had it last start, could be an alignment issue, but as he finishes pitches it grabs him every once in a while. Tonight it got a little bit worse. So we’ll have to have the chiropractor look at him.

Is there any chance Strasburg could be headed to the disabled list?

“I don’t know. I don’t think we make that decision yet,” Williams said. “He’s perfectly fine otherwise. He’s had an issue in the past with feeling something in his low back or something like that. I wouldn’t imagine it’s serious, but we’ll have to see what the results tell us.”

Another concern was the offense, as the Nationals had just three hits and left 10 runners on base.

Miami (13-14) won for the 10th time in 13 games, while Washington (13-15) lost for the second time in seven games.

Washington rookie reliever Sammy Solis, who took over in the fourth inning for Strasburg, allowed no runs on one hit with one strikeout in three innings. It was his second major league appearance.

Marlins left fielder Ichiro Suzuki finished with two hits.

Washington second baseman Dan Uggla collected the 700th RBI of his career with a groundout in the second. Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos had two hits.

The Marlins took a 2-0 lead in the second on a one-out RBI single by Suzuki. He scored Miami’s second run when Strasburg made a throwing error to first on a sacrifice bunt by Latos.

Strasburg grimaced while throwing a pitch in the second inning to Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon. Williams, pitching coach Steve McCatty and head athletic trainer Lee Kuntz visited the mound but Strasburg stayed in the game and retired Gordon on a liner to center on a 2-2 pitch for the first out.

NOTES: The Marlins released C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, eight days after he was designated for assignment. He hit .069 (2-for-29) this year. ... The scheduled starters for the series finale Wednesday afternoon are Marlins RHP Tom Koehler (2-2, 4.67 ERA) and Washington RHP Max Scherzer (1-3, 1.26). ... Washington OF Jayson Werth, hitting .176 in his first 19 games, got the day off. ... Marlins 1B Justin Bour was in the starting lineup for the second night in a row, starting ahead of Michael Morse. Bour went 0-for-2 with a walk. ... Marlins manager Mike Redmond turned 44 on Tuesday. ... The first pitch was delayed 28 minutes by rain. ... Washington acquired OF Darin Mastroianni from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations.