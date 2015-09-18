Bour powers Marlins over Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper has been on fire this week, with four homers in three games in Philadelphia and two more hits on Thursday against Miami.

But the Washington right fielder also took note of Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, who continues to torment his hometown Nationals as he homered for the second game in a row.

Bour hit a three-run homer during a four-run fifth inning as Miami beat the Nationals 6-4 on Thursday. Bour now has five of his 19 career homers against the Nationals, with four coming at Nationals Park.

“Bour, he is pretty incredible against us,” said Harper, who is hitting .340 after going 2-for-4 on Thursday.

Bour entered Thursday ranked fourth among major league rookies in homers and he went deep for the 18th time this year, as he fell behind 0-2 to Tanner Roark (4-6) then hit a 2-2 pitch out to right. He also homered on Wednesday at New York against the Mets.

“Honestly, I just try to take the same approach, it doesn’t matter what ballpark I‘m playing in. I’ve had a couple good games here,” Bour said. “I hit a fastball there, but I gotta give credit to the guys in front of me, got on base with two outs. I was able to come up in that situation.”

Bour has now homered in three games in a row in Washington.

“Wow, that was huge,” said Dan Jennings, the Marlins manager. “He just keeps swinging the bat. He is making the most of his opportunities.”

Third baseman Martin Prado also homered for the Marlins, and he had two hits to help dampen the postseason hopes of the defending division champs.

The Nationals (75-71), who had won four straight, are now eight games behind the idle first-place New York Mets in the National League East with 16 games left. The Marlins (64-83) have won three in a row and are 9-7 against Washington this year.

“I just want to win,” said Harper, when asked of his bid for a batting title.

Washington shortstop Ian Desmond had two hits, including a two-out, bases loaded single to drive in two runs in the eighth off reliever Bryan Morris that trimmed the margin to 6-4.

“We played a good game. We had an opportunity to tie it up in the eighth,” Desmond said. “We want to win them all at this point.”

But A.J. Ramos struck out center Michael A. Taylor for the last out of the eighth with two runners on base. Ramos also pitched a perfect ninth and recorded his 28th save.

Miami second baseman Dee Gordon added two hits, one run, one RBI and his 52nd steal. Left fielder Derek Dietrich and center fielder Christian Yelich also had two hits for the Marlins, who have won 12 of their last 16 games.

Marlins starter Jarred Cosart (2-4) allowed just two runs and three hits in six innings and picked up his first win since April 22 at Philadelphia.

“The starting pitchers sets the tone,” Jennings said. “He had some tremendous use of his fastball tonight. He made some quality pitches. Overall, other than the home run, I thought he threw the ball outstanding. He has natural life to his fastball and utilizes his change-up.”

Prado hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Roark to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead. It was the ninth homer of the year for Prado, who also homered Wednesday against the Mets.

Desmond answered with his own two-run shot, a drive into the Marlins’ bullpen in left to tie the score at 2 in the second. Desmond has gone deep 18 times this year after hitting at least 20 homers in the previous three years.

“It looks like he is back to form,” Desmond said of Cosart. “He has good stuff; he also works quick.”

Miami took the lead again in the fifth at 3-2 on a sacrifice fly by Gordon.

Bour hit a three-run homer off Roark later in the fifth with two outs to make it 6-2.

Roark allowed eight hits and six runs in five innings before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth. Roark, making his ninth start of the year, had not allowed a homer in his previous four starts.

“It is a compliment to our players. They are playing baseball the right way,” Jennings said of the Marlins success against Washington this year. “It is good to watch.”

NOTES: The Friday probable starters should make for a great matchup as Washington RHP Max Scherzer (12-11, 2.91 ERA) faces Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (5-0, 2.06). It will be the first time that Fernandez has faced the Nationals in Washington. ... Nationals OF Bryce Harper entered Thursday with four homers in his last three games. Of his 40 homers this year, 26 have been solo homers. ... Washington began a four-team, 11-game homestand against the Marlins, Orioles, Phillies and one game with the Reds on Sept. 28 in the regular-season home finale. ... Washington RHP David Carpenter returned from his rehab assignment. He was 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his first eight appearances this year. ... The Marlins entered Thursday having won five series in a row, the first time the franchise has done that since Sept. 26-28, 2008, to April 17-19, 2009.