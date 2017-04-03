Lind's pinch-hit homer lifts Nationals past Marlins

WASHINGTON -- The Miami Marlins began this season without any left-handers in the bullpen for manager Don Mattingly.

"We are just not set up like that," Mattingly sighed late Monday afternoon.

That void hurt the Marlins on Opening Day, as lefty swinger Adam Lind hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Washington Nationals came back to beat the Marlins 4-2 at Nationals Park before a sellout crowd of 42,744.

"Those are the guys that are going to win games for you," Washington manager Dusty Baker said of his bench.

All four Washington runs were driven in by left-handed hitters.

Bryce Harper hit a solo homer in the sixth and Daniel Murphy added an RBI single in the eighth for the Nationals, who are now 4-0 when Stephen Strasburg starts on Opening Day.

It was the sixth pinch-hit homer in the career of Lind, who made his Nationals debut after he played last season for the Seattle Mariners.

"It was fun to help the team win a game," said Lind, who replaced Clint Robinson as Washington's left-handed hitting first baseman off the bench. "I know there is a lot of season left. We will move on to the next game."

Lind's homer came off reliever David Phelps (0-1), who took over in the sixth after starter Edinson Volquez went five scoreless innings.

"Rough day for him today," Mattingly said of Phelps, who gave up three runs in two innings. "I always give him tough assignments. We know he is a guy that will bounce back."

Murphy, who had two hits, added the insurance run in the eighth with an RBI single to right off reliever Junichi Tazawa.

Strasburg (1-0) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings before Lind pinch-hit for him. Washington's Sammy Solis pitched the eighth and new closer Blake Treinen went the ninth for his second career save as he retired all three batters, two via strikeouts.

"I tip my cap to him," Harper said of Treinen, who had two minor league saves and one big league save before Monday.

Strasburg got the Opening Day nod since Cy Young winner Max Scherzer dealt with a fracture on his ring finger during spring training. Scherzer is slated to start Friday in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

"Strasburg, he gave us more than we had hoped for. We had to hit for him in that (seventh) inning," Baker said. "I'm just glad our offense came through for him to get the victory."

The Marlins grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI double by Giancarlo Stanton and a two-out RBI single by Marcell Ozuna. The hit to right-center by Stanton scored J.T. Realmuto, who led off the frame with a double to center.

Harper cut the lead to 2-1 with a solo homer in the sixth off Phelps. It was the fifth Opening Day homer for Harper, who hit eight in spring training this year.

Strasburg made his fourth Opening Day start and first since 2014.

The Marlins were robbed of more runs in the fifth when right fielder Harper crashed into the wall to make a catch on a ball off the bat of Christian Yelich for the last out with two runners on base.

"That ball drops you have two more runs," Mattingly said.

Realmuto and Volquez of the Marlins also had two hits, as did Ryan Zimmerman of the Nationals.

NOTES: Washington 3B Anthony Rendon has been dealing with a sore calf and was held out of the starting lineup by manager Dusty Baker. "He is doing a lot better," Baker said. "He could have played. I thought it would be best if he didn't." ... The Marlins are wearing a No. 16 patch on their uniforms to honor RHP Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident last September. ... Members of the five branches of the military threw out the first pitch. President Donald Trump, who was invited to throw out the first pitch, declined the invitation, according to the White House. ... Marlins INF/OF Tyler Moore, who played for the Nationals from 2012-15, made the Opening Day roster of Miami after being injured most of last season while in the Atlanta Braves system. "It feels really good. I am very thankful to this organization for the opportunity," Moore said.