Preview: Marlins at Padres

The Miami Marlins have improved in almost every aspect of the game this season except for their play away from home where they are 2-10. The Marlins, who are second in the National League in runs scored, have a chance to change their course as they begin an 11-game road trip against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Miami is 17-5 overall in its home park after taking winning eight of the last nine, but the Padres won two of three at the Marlins from April 4-6.

Giancarlo Stanton leads the majors in RBIs (38) while free-agent acquisitions Casey McGehee and Garrett Jones have also produced for Miami, which was last in the majors in scoring in 2013. The Padres managed only one run in 20 innings the last two games after winning two straight in walk-off fashion. Jedd Gyorko (.153, team-high 12 RBIs) and Yonder Alonso (.163, zero homers), both coming off solid 2013 campaigns, need to get going for San Diego.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jacob Turner (0-0, 9.90 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (2-4, 3.43)

Turner gave up six runs and nine hits over four innings Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing the previous month with a shoulder injury. The 22-year-old recorded his only complete-game effort last June against San Diego, yielding one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts. Nick Hundley is 2-for-3 against Turner, who was 3-8 with a 3.74 ERA overall last season.

Kennedy has allowed three or fewer runs in six of his seven starts, but has registered only one victory in the last five outings. The USC product defeated Miami 4-2 on April 6, surrendering one run on three hits in six innings and is 3-1 lifetime versus the Marlins with a 3.52 ERA in five starts. Stanton (4-for-11, two homers) and Jones (5-for-12, one homer), have hit well against Kennedy.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami LF Christian Yelich has the best average (.261) among Marlins regulars on the road in 2014.

2. Padres C Yasmani Grandal boasts three homers and six RBIs in his last six contests.

3. San Diego has allowed the most stolen bases in the majors (36), but Miami has swiped only nine (29th) this season.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Padres 4