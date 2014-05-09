Preview: Marlins at Padres

Not only is Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton putting up big power numbers, leading the major leagues with 11 homers and 40 RBIs, he is becoming a better hitter overall. Stanton looks to extend his hitting streak to 11 games when the Marlins visit the San Diego Padres on Friday for the second of a four-game set. Stanton lined a two-run homer in the 11th inning for a 3-1 win in Thursday’s series opener and Miami sends ace Jose Fernandez to the mound in the second game.

The Marlins took over first place in the National League East with the victory – only their third in 13 games on the road. San Diego has dropped three straight and scored only two runs in 31 innings during that span while going 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Seth Smith has still been a factor for the Padres, collecting nine hits (four doubles) in 18 at-bats with four walks over the last five games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET; FSN Florida (Miami), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (4-1, 1.74 ERA) vs. RH Tyson Ross (3-3, 3.30)

Fernandez allowed two or fewer earned runs and struck out at least eight in six of his seven starts this season. The 21-year-old from Cuba has not allowed a run in two starts against San Diego, totaling 14 2/3 innings. Fernandez boasts 65 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings overall and gave up three runs (two earned) in seven innings last time out against the Los Angeles Dodgers without getting a decision.

Ross has given the Padres at least five innings in all seven starts, winning three of his last four decisions. The 27-year-old has yielded 44 hits over 43 2/3 innings overall in 2014 and did not get a decision in his last outing, permitting three runs (one earned) over seven innings against Arizona last Sunday. Jeff Mathis belted a grand slam against Ross in a short relief outing versus Miami last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres’ bullpen boasts a 1.88 ERA overall, second-best in the majors behind San Francisco.

2. The Marlins are second in the National League in runs scored after finishing last in the majors in 2013.

3. San Diego 3B Chase Headley (right calf strain) is expected to come off the disabled list for Saturday’s game.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Padres 0