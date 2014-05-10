Preview: Marlins at Padres

The San Diego Padres have been waiting for Jedd Gyorko to come alive and Friday might be the spark he needed after belting two homers and knocking in six in a 10-1 win. Gyorko looks to build off a career night and improve his .165 batting average when the Padres host the Miami Marlins on Saturday in the third of a four-game series. Gyorko, who hit 23 homers as a rookie in 2013, has four in the last seven games after registering only one in his first 28 outings.

Miami has gained a split in the series thus far despite managing only four runs in 20 innings, but boasts 20 wins – a total it did not reach until June 14 in 2013. Giancarlo Stanton, who leads the majors with 40 RBIs, extended his hitting streak to 11 games in Friday’s loss. “We haven’t had a game like that in a long time,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond told reporters. “We’ll turn the page and move on.”

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET; FSN Florida (Miami), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 2.78 ERA) vs. Padres LH Eric Stults (1-3, 5.40)

Eovaldi has gone at least six innings in each start this season and allowed three or fewer runs in six of seven, recording his only loss versus San Diego. The 24-year-old gave up three runs and six hits over seven innings April 6 against the Padres, but is 1-1 in three starts with a 1.96 ERA overall against them. Eovaldi has 45 strikeouts – a season high 10 in his last start – and only six walks in 45 1/3 innings.

Stults has struggled in his last three starts, allowing eight runs and 18 hits over 7 1/3 innings, and lasted six innings only once in seven outings. The 34-year-old Indiana native gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings during a loss to Miami in his season debut. Stanton has homered in four at-bats against Stults, who is 1-3 in six appearances (five starts) with a 5.79 ERA versus Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins have received nine wins out of their bullpen, tied for third most in the majors.

2. Of San Diego’s 37 games this season, 25 have been decided by two runs or fewer, with the Padres winning 13.

3. Miami CF Marcell Ozuna has six homers in 133 at-bats this season after recording three blasts in 275 in 2013.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Padres 2