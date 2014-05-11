Preview: Marlins at Padres

The San Diego Padres entered their four-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins as the lowest-scoring team in the majors, but their bats have come alive during the middle two games of the series. The Padres have amassed 19 runs in back-to-back wins over Miami and a victory Sunday will secure their first series win since taking two of three from San Francisco from April 18-20. Seth Smith has sparked the offensive revival with six hits and six RBIs in the past two games.

The Marlins, owners of the best home record in baseball (17-5), won the series opener in 11 innings but their road woes have quickly resurfaced and they will carry the league’s worst mark (3-12) into Sunday’s matchup. Miami could be searching for bullpen help after Carlos Marmol was designated for assignment following another rocky outing Saturday, when he surrendered four runs in an inning. Henderson Alvarez will oppose San Diego’s Robbie Erlin in the series finale.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (2-2, 2.62 ERA) vs. Padres LH Robbie Erlin (1-4, 4.95)

Alvarez registered his second shutout in four starts last time out, permitting six hits while striking out seven and not walking a batter in a 3-0 victory over the New York Mets. It was the fourth career shutout for Alvarez, who is 2-0 and has pitched at least six innings in his last five starts. Alvarez has struggling away from home, going 0-1 in three starts and allowing opponents to bat a robust .333.

Erlin turned in his best performance since his first start of the season, limiting Kansas City to one run on three hits over seven innings Tuesday. Still, he remains winless in his last five turns mainly due to a lack of support - the Padres have scored only 11 runs in his six starts. Even though he hasn’t won at Petco Park, Erlin has held opponents to a .185 batting average as opposed to a .329 mark away from home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Smith is batting .556 with 10 extra-base hits during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton has hit safely in 12 straight games.

3. Padres 3B Chase Headley returned to the lineup after missing four games with a calf strain and hit a three-run homer Saturday.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Padres 2