Preview: Marlins at Padres

The San Diego Padres briefly showed signs of life upon the resumption of play after the All-Star break, but back-to-back losses have tempered the excitement. San Diego’s five-game winning streak was followed by two straight poor outings against San Francisco - losses by a cumulative 16-4 score - as it enters a four-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday.

San Diego could be without All-Star Justin Upton (oblique) for the fourth straight game. Upton is a free agent at the end of the season and his name is circulating in trade rumors with the Padres suffering through a disappointing campaign. Miami enters the series with consecutive victories over Arizona after losing nine of its previous 12 contests. The Marlins have badly missed slugger Giancarlo Stanton (wrist), who is still more than two weeks away from returning to action.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (7-6, 3.38 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (6-7, 3.38)

Koehler has lost consecutive starts after winning his previous three decisions. He fell to Philadelphia in his last turn as he gave up three runs (two earned) and three hits over six innings. Koehler is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against San Diego and struggles against Upton (6-for-16, one homer).

Ross has won his last three decisions and allowed nine runs over his last six starts. He received a no-decision in his last outing against Colorado after giving up three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Ross is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres CF Melvin Upton Jr. is 3-for-18 with nine strikeouts over his last six contests.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich went 0-for-3 on Wednesday to halt his seven-game hitting streak.

3. San Diego demoted struggling 3B Will Middlebrooks (.212) to Triple-A El Paso and recalled OF Abraham Almonte - who recorded two hits on Wednesday -from the same club.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Marlins 4