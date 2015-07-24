Preview: Marlins at Padres

The Miami Marlins have posted two shutout victories during a three-game winning streak and attempt to add another victory when they visit the San Diego Padres in Friday’s second contest of a four-game series. Miami’s mini-streak comes after a slump that saw it lose nine of 12 games.

Tom Koehler allowed three hits over seven innings and combined with two relievers for the 4-0 victory in the opener that represented San Diego’s third straight defeat and major-league worst 14th shutout loss. Padres left fielder Justin Upton (oblique) missed his fourth straight start but saw action as a pinch hitter and struck out on five pitches to end the contest. San Diego dropped to eight games below .500 and is teetering on falling out of the National League wild-card race while trade rumors involving Upton continue to swirl. Miami is tied for the second worst road mark (17-32) in the majors despite winning three straight away games for the first time all season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Haren (7-5, 3.46 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (3-10, 4.10)

Haren has notched only one victory in his last eight outings despite allowing two or fewer runs on four occasions. He received a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies in his last turn when he gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings. Haren is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 21 career appearances (20 starts) against the Padres and has been hit hard by center fielder Melvin Upton Jr. (11-for-37 with six solo homers).

Cashner also has won once in his last eight turns but allowed four or more earned runs four times during the stretch. He lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start when he gave up four runs and three hits in 7 2/3 innings. Cashner is 1-2 with a 2.91 ERA in seven career appearances (three starts) against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins LF Ichiro Suzuki was hitless in five at-bats on Thursday and is 1-for-15 over the last three games.

2. San Diego CF Wil Myers is slated to have his injured wrist examined Friday and could be cleared to start swinging a “light bat.”

3. Miami C J.T. Realmuto had two hits in the series opener and is 8-for-23 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Marlins 3