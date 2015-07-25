Preview: Marlins at Padres

The San Diego Padres have yet to officially decide whether to abandon the season as they host the Miami Marlins in Saturday’s third contest of their four-game set. San Diego ended a three-game losing streak with Friday’s 3-1 victory over the Marlins and sits seven games below .500 as the July 31 non-waiver trading deadline looms.

Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler stated that things need to change in a hurry for the struggling club - “These next few games are critical,” Fowler told MLB.com. “We have got to turn it around.” Miami has the second-worst record in the National League and had its chances of getting into the wild-card mix all but end when slugger Giancarlo Stanton (wrist) was injured last month. The Marlins are rumored to be shopping several players and traded right-handed reliever Steve Cishek to the St. Louis Cardinals for minor-league righty Kyle Barraclough prior to Friday’s game. Miami had won three straight contests prior to the defeat that dropped its road mark to 17-33, second-worst in the majors.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH David Phelps (4-6, 3.91 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (5-9, 4.78)

Phelps has lost three consecutive decisions since last posting a win on June 16. He fell to Arizona in his last turn as he gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Phelps, who never has faced San Diego, is 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA in 10 road appearances (nine starts) this season.

Kennedy defeated San Francisco in his last turn to halt a four-start losing streak. He gave up two runs and six hits in six innings against the Giants and has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last nine outings. Kennedy is 3-1 with a 3.11 ERA in six career starts against Miami.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RF Matt Kemp homered on Friday - his fifth blast in the last 11 games.

2. Miami 2B Dee Gordon (thumb) is expected to begin taking batting practice this weekend and could return to action early next week.

3. San Diego LF Justin Upton (oblique) was hitless in four at-bats on Friday after missing four consecutive starts.

PREDICTION: Padres 7, Marlins 5