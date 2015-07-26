Preview: Marlins at Padres

Matt Kemp experienced a disappointing three months with his new employer but been playing like his former All-Star self in July. The San Diego right fielder reached base four times on two hits and two walks in his latest effort and looks to help the Padres to their third straight win over Miami in Sunday’s finale of the four-game set.

Kemp, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, is batting .323 this month and has raised his average 21 points - to .260 - since July 6. He has eight multi-hit efforts over the last 13 games and has hit five of his 11 homers during that span. Miami left fielder Ichiro Suzuki is hitless in 10 at-bats in the series and is 1-for-20 over his last five games. The Marlins are bracing for the return of speedy second baseman Dee Gordon (thumb), who is expected to begin a rehab stint next week.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Mat Latos (4-6, 4.48 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-7, 4.98)

Latos has been the subject of trade speculation and certainly didn’t hurt his value by blanking Arizona on four hits over seven innings Tuesday. He has allowed three earned runs and 11 hits in 20 innings over his last three starts while picking up two of his four victories. Latos is 0-1 with a 1.35 ERA in three career starts against the Padres, the organization in which he began his major-league career.

Despaigne has lost his last three decisions and hasn’t been victorious since May 31. He was torched for six runs and seven hits in five innings while losing to San Francisco on Tuesday. Despaigne, who has never faced the Marlins, is 2-4 with a 5.03 ERA in 10 appearances (seven starts) at Petco Park this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins OF Cole Gillespie is 1-for-19 over his last six games and going hitless in four trips Saturday.

2. San Diego 2B Jedd Gyorko is hitless in eight at-bats in the series and 2-for-23 over his last seven contests.

3. Miami OF-INF Martin Prado had two hits Saturday and is 11-for-31 over his past eight outings.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Marlins 4