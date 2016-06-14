Preview: Marlins at Padres

Ichiro Suzuki is one hit away from matching the all-time professional hits record held by Pete Rose as the Miami Marlins visit the San Diego Padres on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Suzuki recorded three hits in Monday's 13-4 trouncing of the Padres to raise his overall total to 4,255, counting 1,278 during time playing in Japan.

Suzuki, who is just 23 hits away from 3,000 for his major-league career, also walked twice and scored three runs in the Marlins' romp. The 42-year-old no longer is an everyday player, but he's been red-hot with the bat by going 16-for-37 with nine runs scored over the past 13 games. San Diego right fielder Matt Kemp homered in the opener and is 7-for-12 while stringing together three consecutive multi-hit performances. The last-place Padres have lost four of their last five games and have fallen 13 games behind National League West leader San Francisco.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (4-6, 4.36 ERA) vs. Padres LH Drew Pomeranz (5-6, 2.44)

Koehler won for the second time in three starts as he gave up two runs and four hits in six innings while beating Minnesota in his last turn. He has issued only one walk in each of his last two outings after giving up five in each of his previous four turns. Koehler is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Padres.

Pomeranz struggled against Atlanta in his last turn, giving up three runs and nine hits in five innings while picking up the loss. He pitched seven scoreless innings in two of his previous three starts and has held opposing hitters to a .184 batting average. Pomeranz is 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in two career starts against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Slumping Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton - who is 4-for-39 in June - sat out the opener and manager Don Mattingly said he will return to the lineup Tuesday.

2. San Diego OF Travis Jankowski (ankle) was injured in Monday's game and may be unavailable on Tuesday.

3. Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria collected a season-best four RBIs in the opener.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Padres 2