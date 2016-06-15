Preview: Marlins at Padres

The Miami Marlins scored 18 runs in the first 10 innings of the series and look to complete a three-game sweep of San Diego when they visit the Padres on Wednesday afternoon. After rolling up 13 runs in the opener, the Marlins scored five times in the first inning on Tuesday en route to a 5-2 victory.

The light-hitting Jeff Mathis hit his third career grand slam to cap Tuesday’s first-inning uprising as Miami improved to 4-4 on its nine-game road trip. Ichiro Suzuki grounded out as a pinch-hitter and his professional hit total remains at 4,255 - 2,977 in the major leagues, 1,278 in Japan - one behind all-time major-league leader Pete Rose. San Diego has dropped four straight games and five of its last six while becoming the third team in the majors to reach 40 losses with Tuesday’s defeat. The Padres are a season-worst 14 games below .500 and have a four-game series against National League East-leading Washington looming on the slate.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (2-3, 4.76 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (1-2, 9.50)

Nicolino is 0-3 over his last seven starts after winning his first two outings of the season. He was hit hard by Arizona in his last turn, when he gave up season highs in runs (five) and hits (12) while receiving a no-decision. Nicolino has pitched more than six innings just once this season, with that occurring when he blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers on two hits over 7 1/3 innings on April 27.

Perdomo is filling the rotation spot of injured Andrew Cashner and is making his third start of the season. He pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief against Colorado on Friday as Cashner departed after one batter and gave up four runs (three earned) and eight hits. Perdomo has posted an 11.74 ERA at Petco Park this season, allowing 32 hits and 11 walks in just 15 1/3 innings at the pitcher-friendly ballpark.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Wil Myers is just 1-for-13 over his last four games after opening June with seven multi-hit performances in a nine-game stretch.

2. Miami 3B Martin Prado is 5-for-8 in the series and a robust 17-for-33 during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. San Diego designated C Hector Sanchez for assignment on Tuesday and recalled INF Ryan Schimpf from Triple-A El Paso.

PREDICTION: Marlins 9, Padres 6