Preview: Marlins at Padres

Wil Myers became the face of the San Diego Padres last season and represented the team in the All-Star Game at Petco Park but appears to be on to bigger things this year. The standout first baseman looks to extend his National League-best hitting streak to 12 games on Friday, when the Padres host the Miami Marlins in the opener of their three-game series.

Myers went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Arizona for his eighth multi-hit performance of the season. The 26-year-old has gone 18-for-42 with three blasts during his hitting streak to raise his average to .373, which ranks sixth in the NL. Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton is showing signs of breaking out of his funk as he went 3-for-3 with a homer and two walks in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to Seattle. The 27-year-old has gone deep four times but has recorded just nine RBIs, with four of them coming in one game.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (1-1, 3.75 ERA) vs. Padres RH Trevor Cahill (0-2, 4.76)

Conley has made three appearances (two starts) this season, and all have been against the New York Mets. He did not factor in the decision in his last turn as he gave up three runs and four hits in six innings on Saturday. Conley's lone career appearance against the Padres came in 2015, when he worked two frames of hitless relief, but he has struggled against Erick Aybar (3-for-6) while the shortstop was with Atlanta.

Cahill went 5 2/3 innings in each of his two losing starts to begin his tenure with the Padres. He struck out eight against the Braves on Sunday, when he allowed four runs and four hits while walking three. Cahill is 3-2 with a 4.66 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against Miami and has experienced difficulties with Ichiro Suzuki (12-for-31).

WALK-OFFS

1. The teams split last season's six meetings.

2. Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and INF J.T. Riddle was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans.

3. San Diego 2B Yangervis Solarte is 4-for-34 over his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Marlins 3