Preview: Marlins at Padres

Jered Weaver takes another shot at recording his first victory with his new team as the San Diego Padres host the Miami Marlins on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Weaver allowed two earned runs in two of his first three turns with San Diego but only was involved in the decision once as the club lost all three contests.

The 34-year-old Weaver is trying to salvage his career after winning 150 games over 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels - his tenure ending with a career-worst 5.06 ERA and a stunning 37 homers allowed last season. The Padres have won three consecutive games, including a 5-3 victory in the series opener as the light-hitting Austin Hedges launched a three-run homer to lead the charge. Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton went deep for the second straight game to raise his season total to five blasts but couldn't prevent his club from suffering its second straight loss. The Marlins are 1-3 on their nine-game road trip, allowing 21 runs in the three defeats and none in the lone victory.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Straily (1-1, 4.61 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jered Weaver (0-1, 4.24)

Straily was pulled after 5 1/3 hitless innings in his last outing against the New York Mets as he struggled with his control and issued five walks. That turn was the longest of three this season by the 28-year-old, who has allowed the same number of hits (nine) as walks. Straily never has faced the Padres but struggled against former Los Angeles Angels shortstop Erick Aybar (6-for-14) when he pitched for Oakland.

Weaver again is struggling at keeping the ball in the park as he has served up five homers in just 17 innings. He did not factor in the decision against Atlanta on Monday, when he gave up three runs - two earned - and seven hits over six frames. Weaver was victorious in his lone career outing against Miami as he allowed one run and five hits in seven innings on June 20, 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins CF Christian Yelich went 0-for-4 on Friday after going 9-for-21 with three homers during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Padres 1B Wil Myers was hitless in three at-bats in the opener to halt his 11-game hitting streak.

3. Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) went 0-for-3 in his first action since April 8.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Padres 4