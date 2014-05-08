Royals 8, Padres 0: Eric Hosmer knocked in four runs with three hits and James Shields pitched seven scoreless innings as visiting Kansas City defeated San Diego to take two of three in the series.

Norichika Aoki recorded three singles and scored twice while Danny Valencia added three hits and an RBI for the Royals. Shields (4-3), who gave up eight runs in his last start, scattered seven hits, two walks and struck out four in 118 pitches before Aaron Crow and Louis Coleman completed the shutout.

Cameron Maybin, Rene Rivera and Alexi Amarista each collected two hits for the Padres, who are 0-4-1 in their last five series. San Diego starter Andrew Cashner (2-5) lasted only four frames, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and throwing 92 pitches – 43 in the first inning.

Hosmer singled in two and Valencia had an RBI single in the first inning as the Royals sent nine to the plate and scored three times, aided by two errors from shortstop Everth Cabrera. Alex Gordon doubled to lead off the third and later trotted home on Mike Moustakas’ sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.

Kansas City center fielder Jarrod Dyson made a diving catch to end a Padres threat in the fifth and Hosmer increased the lead with a two-out RBI single in the sixth. The Royals added two runs in the eighth inning on a passed ball and a run-scoring single by Hosmer, who finished the series 7-for-15 with seven RBIs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas City stole six bases combined the last three games – five by SS Alcides Escobar, including one in the series finale. … The Padres recalled RHP Hector Ambriz on Wednesday and he gave up two runs on a pair of hits in two innings while INF Jace Peterson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. … The Royals begin a four-game set at Seattle and San Diego hosts Miami to start a four-game series Thursday.