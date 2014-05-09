Stanton, Marlins make Padres pay in 11th inning

SAN DIEGO -- There was almost a sense of inevitability when Giancarlo Stanton came up in the top of the 11th at Petco Park on Thursday night.

To begin with, he shouldn’t have come up.

Padres reliever Dale Thayer had retired the first two hitters he faced in the 11th then got David Dietrich to hit a soft grounder to rival second baseman Jedd Gyorko for what looked to be the last out of the inning.

But Gyorko failed to field the grounder. Dietrich was on first -- and Stanton was at the plate.

Down 0-2 in the count, Stanton drove a low fastball on the outer corner of the plate over the distant fence in right-center to give the Marlins a 3-1 win.

The home run was Stanton’s National League-leading 11th and gave him a major league-leading 40 RBIs in 35 games.

“That was probably the best pitch Thayer threw,” Padres catcher Yasmani Grandal said of the fastball that Stanton drove 412 feet with very little altitude.

“Dale painted it. It was right on the spot. There’s only one guy who could hit that pitch where he did and he was at the plate. I guarantee you, no one else in that league hits that pitch like that.”

Stanton said it wasn’t even his home run swing.

“The guy made me look silly on the previous pitch,” he said of Thayer.

Meanwhile, Gyorko was taking the blame for costing the Padres on a night when they wasted one of the best all-around efforts by a pitcher.

“That was an easy play,” Gyorko said of his failure to glove Dietrich’s hopper. “That play has to be made every time. What happened is unacceptable, bad -- you can’t do that.”

Right-handed reliever A.J. Ramos (3-0) struck out three in two innings to get the win for Miami in the opener of an 11-game road trip to the West Coast. Right-hander Steve Cishek got the save.

Right-handed Padres starter Ian Kennedy and relievers Joaquin Benoit and Huston Street combined to hold Miami to one run on four hits with 17 strikeouts over the first 11 innings.

Kennedy became only the third pitcher in Padres history to have 10 or more strikeouts and hit a home run in the same game.

Kennedy equaled his career high of 12 strikeouts while allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He hit the first home run of his career in the second to give the Padres a 1-0 lead.

“That was exciting,” Kennedy said of his performance. “After a while, I thought I was never going to hit a homer. On the mound, I felt really good, I had a really good curve. I threw it down and in for swings and misses. When you do that, you can do anything you want.”

Kennedy had nine strikeouts before he allowed his first hit. He retired 14 straight Marlins before first baseman Garrett Jones doubled off the base of the fence in right center with two out in the fifth to end Kennedy’s bid for the first perfect game (as well as first no-hitter) in the Padres’ 7,200-game history.

Kennedy’s bid for a shutout ended in the sixth when leadoff hitter Christian Yelich lined a two-out double over the head of Padres left fielder Seth Smith and scored on Dietrich’s single to right.

Kennedy walked Stanton and third baseman Casey McGehee to load the bases before he struck out catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia for the third time to end the threat. The strikeout was Kennedy’s 12th of the game.

The pitcher had given the Padres a 1-0 lead with two out in the second with the first homer of his career -- a 400-foot drive to left center off Marlins right-hander Jacob Turner.

The Padres squandered several other chances against Turner. They loaded the bases with two out in the first when center fielder Cameron Maybin grounded out to short. And shortstop Everth Cabrera doubled leading off the third and reached third with one out only to be stranded.

The Padres had one hit in each of the first five innings, but also grounded into two double plays. Turner allowed the one run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

NOTES: The Padres promoted RHP Kevin Quackenbush from Triple-A El Paso. At the same time, RHP Hector Ambriz, who was promoted from El Paso the previous day, was designated for assignment. ... Marlins president Michael Hill will scout LHP Brady Aiken Friday afternoon in San Diego. The Cathedral High senior is considered one of the top three prospects in the draft. The Marlins have the second overall pick. ... For the first time in franchise history, the Marlins have two pitchers with winning records and ERAs under 2.00 after seven starts -- RHPs Jose Fernandez (4-1, 1.74) and Tom Koehler (3-2, 1.99).