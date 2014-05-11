Smith, Padres bust out in win over Marlins

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres manager Bud Black didn’t want to talk about the hitting of left fielder Seth Smith after Saturday night’s 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins at Petco Park.

“I don’t want to talk about it either,” the 31-year-old Smith joked after driving in four runs while falling a single shy of the first cycle in Padres history.

“But it feels great to be part of what’s happened the past couple of nights.”

What happened is that the Padres bats finally came alive the past two nights, getting 19 runs on 26 hits after scoring only 92 runs in the season’s first 36 games while hitting a major league-worst .216 as a team.

Smith is merely the hottest bat on a team that seems to be finally awakening at the plate.

Third baseman Chase Headley came off the disabled list earlier in the day and drilled a three-run, sixth-inning homer to cap a four-run, tie-breaking inning off right-handed Marlins reliever Carlos Marmol (0-3), who was designated for assignment after the loss.

First basenman Yonder Alonso had three hits and reach base all five times. Shortstop Everth Cabrera reached base three times.

But no one is hotter -- and few Padres have ever been hotter at Petco Park -- than Smith, who continued his torrid hitting, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple and a double for four RBIs. Over his last 25 at-bats, Smith has 15 hits, including six doubles, three triples and a homer with six RBIs.

“Smith is continuing to swing the bat great,” said Black. “He takes a rip and swings the bat hard. He’s hitting the ball hard. He’s on the fastball.”

Smith is also hitting .429 in 19 games at Petco Park -- a park that has traditionally favored the pitcher -- this season.

“I like hitting here,” he said. “It’s not a great place to hit home runs. But line drives play anywhere.”

Third baseman Casey McGehee gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead with one swing of the bat. It took Smith two swings to tie the game.

McGehee hit a two-run homer in the first off Padres left-handed starter Eric Stults.

Left fielder Reed Johnson opened the game with a single to right. Stults retired Ed Lucas and Giancarlo Stanton on flies to the outfield before McGehee drove the first pitch he saw 417 feet into the Padres bullpen in left-center.

“I was up in the zone in the first and they were aggressive and swinging early,” said Stults. “After I made some mistakes in the first, I started getting my off-speed pitches down in the zone and they kept swinging early.”

Stults (2-3) rallied to allow only the two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk.

In the bottom of the first, Smith tripled home shortstop Everth Cabrera to halve the deficit. In the third, Smith connected on a 412-foot homer to right off Miami starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Headley, who had been out since April 25 with an re-strain of the right calf muscle strain he suffered early in spring training, followed a tie-breaking single by Jedd Gyorko with his 427-foot drive to right off Marmol to give the Padres a 6-2 lead in the sixth.

The score was tied 2-2 and Marmol had retired the first two Padres he faced in the sixth when Cabrera singled, stole second and reached third on a throwing error by Marlins catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

Marmol intentionally walked Smith to bring up Gyorko, who had two homers and six RBIs Friday night. Gyorko grounded a low outside slider through the right side to give the Padres a 3-2 lead.

The switch-hitting Headley then pulled a Marmol fastball deep into the right field seats to make it 6-2.

Smith hit a two-run double in the eighth. He became the 10th hitter in Padres history to fall a single short of the cycle. Padres have fallen one hit short of the cycle 352 times.

The score was still tied 2-2 when both starting pitchers retired.

Eovaldi allowed the two runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts in five innings. He threw 112 pitches with the Padres stranding runners in scoring position in all five innings and leaving two on in four straight innings starting with the second.

NOTES: The Padres activated 3B Chase Headley from the 15-day disabled list Saturday (right calf strain) and hit him fifth in the order. To make room on the 25-man roster, the Padres options RHP Kevin Quackenbush to Triple-A El Paso . . . The home run by Miami’s Casey McGehee Saturday night was his first in the major leagues since 2012. McGehee played in Japan last season . . . LF Carlos Quentin was in the Padres clubhouse Saturday after homering for Triple-A El Paso in a rehab game Friday night. But he is not ready to be activated from the disabled list. He will play for Triple-A Lake Elsinore on Sunday.