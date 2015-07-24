Koehler, Marlins shut out Padres

SAN DIEGO -- The sabermetric crowd isn’t fond of Miami Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler.

He is not real big on the number-crunchers as well.

All he did Thursday night was blank the Padres for seven innings, and the Marlins thumped San Diego 4-0 at Petco Park.

“I don’t care about that stuff,” Koehler said. “Ask any major league pitcher what they value the most, and it’s wins. People don’t ask you after the season what your QBR is or whatever. They want to know how many games you won and lost.”

Koehler (8-6) allowed three hits and four walks. He struck out seven to help hand the Padres their major-league-high 14th shutout loss.

Miami relievers Steve Cishek and Mike Dunn each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the win.

“I’ve run out of descriptive adjectives,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of Koehler. “I know the guy continues to step up and battle. He’s truly one of those guys that leaves everything on the field.”

San Diego starter Tyson Ross (6-8) lasted 5 2/3 innings and was charged with four runs (three earned) on eight hits. He fanned eight and didn’t walk a batter in losing for the first time since June 15.

Miami won its third straight, while the inconsistent Padres dropped their third consecutive game after winning a season-high five.

“They feel the pressure to stay in the race,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. “They feel the pressure to hang on. We have a lot of guys who are not playing their best right now.”

The Marlins broke a scoreless tie by scoring four runs in the sixth inning. The runs came on five consecutive singles, a wild pitch and two throwing errors.

“I think (Ross) was really super the first five innings,” Murphy said. “Some well-placed hits and the wild pitch threw him for a loop, and he beats himself up over that.”

Second baseman Martin Prado had the first hit of the inning, and he scored on Ross’ wild pitch.

“It’s a 0-0 ballgame, and when you bounce one to the backstop like that, it’s a little frustrating,” Ross said.

Left fielder Chris Yelich came around on first baseman Justin Bour’s RBI single. Catcher J.T. Realmuto drove in Bour with another single, with that hit chasing Ross.

When Realmuto stole second, catcher Austin Hedges’ errant throw enabled Casey McGehee to score from third. Shortstop Alexi Amarista retrieved Hedges’ toss, and Amarista’s erratic relay to Hedges drew another error.

“We are putting the game in motion, and if you’re aggressive on the bases, you make things happen,” Jennings said.

The Marlins got three infield hits in the first five innings, with only shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria reaching scoring position when he stole second base in the third. However, Koehler struck out attempting to bunt, and Ross fanned right fielder Ichiro Suzuki and Prado.

Koehler found trouble in the fifth when Amarista singled with one out after center fielder Will Venable walked and Hedges was hit by a pitch on the elbow.

Ross grounded into a force play, and left fielder Abraham Almonte popped up in foul territory to end the inning.

“When you got guys like Dan, it helps a lot,” Koehler said. “He tells me when situations get tough, it’s not about throwing a nastier pitch. It’s stick to your game plan and slow it down.”

NOTES: Padres LF Justin Upton (oblique) was out of the starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game. He struck out as a pinch hitter for the game’s final out. ... San Diego RHP Brandon Morrow (shoulder) will make a rehab start for Triple-A El Paso on Saturday. ... Padres OF Wil Myers (wrist) is scheduled to begin swinging a light bat Friday. ... Marlins 2B Dee Gordon (thumb) will take batting practice this weekend at the team’s training facility in Florida. ... Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton (wrist) continues to swing a bat, but not against pitching. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder) experienced a setback after a rehab start for Class A Jupiter on Monday, and surgery is now an option.