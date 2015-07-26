Kennedy ignores trade talk, helps Padres top Marlins

SAN DIEGO -- With trade rumors swirling around Ian Kennedy for the third straight season, the right-hander pitched one of his better games of the season Saturday night, holding Miami to one run in six-plus innings as the Padres defeated the Marlins 3-1 at Petco Park.

“There’s not a lot I can do about the rumors,” Kennedy said after picking up his second straight win.

“The last six or seven starts I’ve been able to command my fastball and things have improved. It’s good to see hitters foul off pitches ... there’s a little extra life in the fastball. I wasn’t in rhythm at the start of the season.”

After 10 starts, Kennedy had a 6.48 ERA. But in his last eight starts, the 30-year-old, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has a 2.53 ERA. He is now 6-9 with a 4.58 ERA.

“Ian’s been good three or four times in a row,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said.

Kennedy allowed one run, seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six-plus innings. The run was on a home run by Miami third baseman Derek Dietrich leading off the seventh.

After giving up his 22nd homer this season, Kennedy was touched for a triple by catcher J.T. Realmoto.

But reliever Brandon Maurer, with the help of his defense, got out of the seventh without Realmoto scoring the tying run. Joaquin Benoit and Craig Kimbrel (28th save) closed out the game. The three right-handed relievers retired nine of the 10 Marlins they faced.

“That is two nights in a row that we’ve had a runner on third with no outs and failed to score,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “When Dietrich hit the home run and J.T. follows with a triple, you feel pretty good. We had three chances to get the run home and tie it up.”

But Maurer came on and got three outs without Realmuto moving, thanks in part to a great catch and third by center fielder Will Venable on a one-out liner to short center by pinch-hitter Casey McGehee.

First, with the infield in, Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria grounded out to third with Padres third baseman Yangervis Solarte, freezing Realmuto at the bag before thowing to first.

McGehee then hit a liner to short center that Venable caught on the run and froze Realmuto at third with a strike to the plate. Right fielder Cole Gillespie grounded out to third to end the inning.

The Padres got the run back in the bottom of the seventh. Shortstop Clint Barmes opened the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch by right-handed reliever Sam Dyson and reached third third on a sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte.

With the Marlins infield in, pinch-hitter Melvin Upton Jr. hit a blooper over second baseman Martin Prado’s head that barely reached the outfield grass for a RBI single.

Right-handed starter David Phelps (4-7) took the loss for the Marlins, allowing two runs, six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings.

The Padres scored single runs in each of the first two innings to build a 2-0 lead.

With one out in the first, the Padres loaded the bases on consecutive singles by Solarte, right fielder Matt Kemp and left fielder Justin Upton.

First baseman Yonder Alonso, who homered Friday night for his first RBI since June 27, scored Solarte with a sacrifice fly to the base of the fence in center. Phelps then struck out catcher Derek Norris to end the threat.

With two outs in the second, Kennedy doubled up the gap in right center and scored when Venable bounced a single through the middle.

The Marlins threatened in the first when Prado doubled with one out and reached third on first baseman Justin Bour’s single. But Kennedy struck out left fielder Michael Morse to end that threat.

NOTES: Padres RF Matt Kemp had two singles and two walks and has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 19-for-46 (.413) with seven walks for a .491 on-base percentage. “Right now, Matt is as mentally tough as anyone in the game,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez, who has been on the disabled list since May 23 with right shoulder inflammation, felt pain in the shoulder on a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville earlier this week and is going to see Dr. James Andrews to discuss possible surgery. ... 2B Dee Gordon took batting practice at the Marlins’ year-round training base in Jupiter, Fla., and could start a rehab assignment Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since July 17. ... Padres RHP Josh Johnson played toss from 60 feet for a second straight day in a relaunch of a throwing program. ... Padres RHP Brandon Morrow threw 40 pitches in a 2 1/3-inning rehab assignment for Triple-A El Paso on Saturday night at Salt Lake. He allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings.