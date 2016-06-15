Mathis’ grand slam, Koehler lift Marlins

SAN DIEGO -- Miami starter Tom Kohler was spotted to a five-run lead Tuesday night before he threw his first pitch.

And that concerned the right-hander.

“Sometimes those are the hardest games to pitch,” said Koehler, who allowed two runs over six innings to record the win as the Marlins rode their five-run first -- capped by catcher Jeff Mathis’ grand slam -- to a 5-2 victory over the Padres at Petco Park.

“You have to pitch to the game plan and not the score. You don’t want to think about the score.”

Koehler (5-6) gave up six hits and a walk while striking out eight. Closer A.J. Ramos picked up his 20th save.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz, who gave up all five Marlins runs in the first, took the loss to fall to 5-7. The loss was the Padres fourth straight and dropped them 14 games below .500 for the first time this season.

After the first, Pomeranz and relievers Carlos Villanueva and Kevin Quackenbush blanked Miami on three hits over eight innings.

But the game was essentially over after seven hitters.

The Marlins jumped on Pomeranz in a half-inning that took almost a half-hour to complete as both managers conferred with the umpiring crew. Miami’s Don Mattingly played the game under protest after arguing a controversial play at first for nearly seven minutes.

The game opened with the Padres left-hander walking Adeiny Hechavarria ahead of a broken-bat single by Martin Prado.

Both Pomeranz and Padres manager Andy Green said the walk set the stage for what was to come.

“I put myself in a hole right away,” Pomeranz said. “But I was kind of battling myself the whole time.”

“Drew did dig himself a hole and it’s hard to work out of it,” Green said. “For the second straight day, we walked a lead-off hitter who is hard to walk.”

With two on and no one out, Christian Yelich hit a roller up the first baseline that was fielded by Wil Myers. As the Padres’ first baseman went to tag Yelich, the Marlin attempted to dive around Myers but was called out by first base umpire Cory Blaser for diving outside the baseline.

Miami manager Don Mattingly came out to argue Yelich was safe, that he hadn’t been outside the basepath when he dodged Myers’ tag. Even after the umpires conferred twice and didn’t change the call, Mattingly asked for a video appeal. As the call was being upheld, Padres manager Andy Green came onto the field to discuss the situation.

“It’s hard for me to understand how Yelich could have been out of the basepath when all his marks were inside the 45-foot box,” said Mattingly, who played the game under protest.

When play finally resumed, Pomeranz walked Marcell Ozuna on four pitches to load the bases ahead of striking out Giancarlo Stanton for the second out.

Chris Johnson then hit a sharp grounder to the right of Padres shortstop Alexei Ramirez, who made the stop in the hole but had no play as Hechavarria scored the game’s first run.

“We had an opportunity to get out of that inning with a great play,” Green said. “We didn’t make it.”

Mathis followed with his first home run of the season -- and his first grand slam since he victimized the Padres on June 30, 2013. “That was good for the team and me,” Mathis said.

Pomeranz retired 13 of the last 18 Marlins he faced, but the damage had been done. Pomeranz allowed five runs on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts in five innings.

The Padres scored single runs off Koehler in the second and fourth innings with Alexi Amarista supplying both two-out RBI singles.

In the second, third baseman Ryan Schimpf, who was promoted from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day, doubled in his first major league at-bat, reached third on a groundout and scored on Amarista’s single. In the fourth, it was Christian Bethancourt who doubled with two outs and scored on Amarista’s single.

The Padres squandered three other scoring opportunities. They twice failed to get Jon Jay home after the center fielder opened the third and fifth innings with doubles. Amarista reached third in the seventh with no one out on a walk, a steal and a wild pitch but was stranded.

NOTES: The Padres promoted INF Ryan Schimpf from Triple-A El Paso Tuesday and designated C Hector Sanchez for assignment. Schimpf was hitting .355 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 51 games for the Chihuahuas with a .432 on-base percentage. He was ranked second in the Pacific Coast League in homers. ... Padres RHP Tyson Ross, who hasn’t pitched since opening day becauswe of right shoulder inflammation, played catch from 150 feet Tuesday and could have a bullpen session by the weekend. ... Padres OF Travis Jankowski, who departed Monday’s game with what looked to be a serious ankle sprain, was running Tuesday. ... Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the ninth as a pinch-hitter, meaning he will have to wait at least one more day before getting his 4,256th professional hit to equal Pete Rose’s career total.