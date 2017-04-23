Marlins manufacture 11th-inning uprising against Padres

SAN DIEGO -- The Miami Marlins blasted three home runs, including two by Giancarlo Stanton, and got 14 strikeouts in seven innings from right-handed starter Dan Straily.

The San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges countered with his fifth homer in seven games while starting pitcher Jered Weaver was matching Straily with two runs allowed.

Then, in extra innings, the game turned on three defensive plays -- two made by Marlins third baseman Martin Prado to keep the Padres off the board in the 10th and a third botched by the Padres that resulted in a 6-3, 11-inning win by Miami at Petco Park.

"That was one of the uglier plays you will see," Padres manager Andy Green said after the Padres turned a swinging-bunt single by Miami into a two-error, two-run debacle that triggered a four-run Marlins' 11th. "You have to do a better job on that play."

Pinch-hitter Justin Bour led off the Marlins' 11th with a single to center off Padres left-handed rookie reliever Jose Torres.

Dee Gordon then chopped a ball 30 feet up the first-base line. Torres fielded the bunt and threw to first. But with first baseman Wil Myers charging the plate, Padres second baseman Yangervis Solarte was late in covering first against the speedy Gordon.

As Torres' throw carried all the way into the right-field corner, Bour raced around to score on the pitcher's throwing error. Gordon kept running and scored when right fielder Hunter Renfroe bobbled the ball in the right field corner.

"That was a crazy play with Dee," said Marlins manager Don Mattingly. "Things changed pretty quickly

"Gordon's swing froze Solarte at second," said Green. "Torres didn't see he was not at the bag."

The Marlins weren't done in the 11th. Three hitters later Stanton greeted Rule 5 reliever Miguel Diaz with a 378-foot, two-run homer -- his second homer of the game and third in two nights - capping a four-run inning that extended Miami's lead to 6-2.

The Padres scored a run in the bottom of the 11th after failing to score in both the bottom of the ninth and 10th after putting the winning run at second with one out.

In the 10th Prado, who also hit a solo homer in the sixth to tie the game, made defensive gems on back-to-back plays to prevent a Padres' walk-off win. First, with runners at first and second with one out, he went to his left to field a sharp grounder by Manuel Margot and get a force at second to keep the winning run at third. Then he made a leaping grab of a slicing Erick Aybar liner to end the inning.

"I told Prado during our pitching change (in the bottom of the 11th) that he won us the game," said Gordon, who was also celebrating his 29th birthday. "We would have lost the game in the 10th but he gave us a chance first with his game-tying homer then those two plays in the 10th."

Right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler, who worked out of a jam in the bottom of the 10th, picked up the win in his first decision of the season. A.J. Ramos got his third save. Torres (1-1) took the loss.

Stanton earlier opened the second inning by drilling the first pitch he saw from Padres right-hander Weaver for his first homer of the game. Stanton, who won the Home Run Derby at Petco Park on the eve of last July's All-Star Game with a record 61 bombs, drove an 84-mph fastball 372 feet to left.

Prado also homered off Weaver with one out in the sixth to tie the score at 2-2. Prado's first homer of the season traveled 384 feet.

The homers raised the total allowed by Weaver to seven in four starts. All 10 runs Weaver's allowed over the first 23 innings of the season came on homers. His game was finished Saturday after allowing four hits and a walk with three strikeouts over six innings.

In between the two Miami homers was a two-run home run by Hedges in the bottom of the fourth. It was Hedges' fifth homer in a span of seven games played.

Through 3 1/3 innings, a game-opening double by Manuel Margot and a two-out single by the rookie center fielder in the third were the only baserunners allowed by Straily.

Straily departed after striking out a career-high 14 Padres. Nine of those strikeouts were among the 11 straight hitters he retired following Hedges' home run. Straily allowed four hits and no walks.

NOTES -- RHP Luis Perdomo will come off the disabled list Sunday for the Padres to start the finale of the three-game series. Perdomo has been out since his first start with posterior right shoulder inflammation . . . Padres rookie CF Manuel Margot is 8-for-15 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and a walk while opening games as the Padres' lead-off hitter this season . . . RHP Dan Straily's career high in strikeouts before Saturday night was 11 . . . Straily became only the third pitcher ever to record 14 strikeouts on fewer than 100 pitches, joining Stephen Strasburg (2010) and Javier Vazquez (2003) . . . Hedges became only the second Padre catcher to hit five home runs in a seven-game span. Terry Kennedy hit five home runs in a six-game window in 1983.