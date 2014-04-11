Preview: Marlins at Phillies

After winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2013, Jose Fernandez may be looking to bump his award aspirations up a notch. With Cy Young expectations on his shoulders, the Miami Marlins’ ace takes the hill Friday against the host Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a three-game set. Fernandez, who will be pitching with an extra day of rest, has allowed one total run over his first two starts and sports a nifty 17-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Fernandez’s last start was also the last win for the Marlins, who have lost four straight following this week’s sweep at the hands of the Nationals. The Phillies, meanwhile, enter this matchup with a four-game skid of their own after the Brewers took three straight in Philadelphia this week. Starting for the Phillies will be former Marlins pitcher A.J. Burnett, who hopes to fare much better than he did his last time out.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, The Comcast Network (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (2-0, 0.71 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (0-1, 3.86)

Fernandez, who doesn’t turn 22 until July, was brilliant against the Phillies as a rookie last season. He pitched 18 innings over three starts, allowing a total of one run and nine hits. Philadelphia batted just .129 against the Cuban right-hander, who dominated Ryan Howard (0-for-8, four strikeouts) and Chase Utley (0-for-6, two strikeouts) among others.

In Sunday’s start against the Cubs, Burnett gave up five hits and six walks in 5 2/3 innings of an 8-3 defeat. He struck out only six of the 56 batters he faced this season, and if his postgame comments from Sunday are any indication is really taking his struggles to heart. “I just didn’t get it done,” said Burnett, who pitched for the Marlins from 1999-2005. “I was pitching behind. I missed first pitches. The key today was throwing strikes. That was embarrassing. I don’t care who you are, that is unacceptable.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Among current members of the Phillies, reserve INF Freddy Galvis - currently on the disabled list - is 3-for-6 lifetime against Fernandez. The rest of the Phillies are 2-for-41.

2. Philadelphia posted 12 wins in 19 games against Miami last season - its most victories against any opponent in 2013.

3. The Marlins have two of the NL’s top five RBI producers on the young season in RF Giancarlo Stanton (13) and 3B Casey McGehee (10).

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Phillies 4