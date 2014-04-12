Preview: Marlins at Phillies

In a series where something had to give, the Philadelphia Phillies won the race to end their losing streak first. After snapping a four-game skid with a 6-3 triumph in Friday’s series opener, the Phillies look to extend the Miami Marlins’ current skid to six games when the teams match up Saturday. Miami received a disappointing start from ace Jose Fernandez in the series opener and turns to Nathan Eovaldi to face Jonathan Pettibone, who will be making his season debut for Philadelphia.

The Phillies’ offense has not been consistent thus far, but Marlon Byrd (two RBIs in three straight games) and Chase Ultey (.469 batting average) have been bright spots. Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton struck out three times in five at-bats on Friday but still ranks among the major league leaders with 13 RBIs. The biggest issue for Miami at the moment is a pitching staff that has allowed 32 runs during the five-game skid.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), NBC 10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.46 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jonathan Pettibone (2013: 5-4, 4.04)

Eovaldi is coming off a bit of a hard-luck loss against San Diego on Sunday, when he came within one out of pitching seven scoreless innings before a three-run homer sent him to a bitter defeat. In six career starts against Philadelphia, Eovaldi is 1-4 with a 4.13 ERA, although he allowed just three runs - two earned - in 12 2/3 innings versus the Phillies last year. Jimmy Rollins has faced Eovaldi 18 times and has reached base in half of those plate appearances, drawing four walks in addition to five hits.

Pettibone made 18 starts as a rookie last season before inflammation in his right rotator cuff caused him to be shut down for the season. The 23-year-old again suffered from shoulder fatigue in spring training and was sent to the minors, in part because the Phillies did not require a fifth starter until this weekend. “Pettibone earned an opportunity to pitch with us,” Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said. “He got hurt. He was still fairly effective and he was still learning, but we think he’s got a strong future as a starter for us.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies LH Jacob Diekman, who earned the win in relief on Friday, has appeared in seven of the team’s 10 games.

2. Philadelphia CF Ben Revere will likely be back in the starting lineup after resting Friday due to sore ribs.

3. Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich has hit a home run in two of the last three games to tie Stanton and Marcell Ozuna for the team lead at two apiece.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Phillies 3