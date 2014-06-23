Preview: Marlins at Phillies

The Miami Marlins owned the best home mark in the majors when they last saw National League East rival Philadelphia, but they may be eager to hit the road when they visit the Phillies on Monday for the opener of a four-game series. Miami was 19-6 at home on May 22 after taking two of three from Philadelphia, but it since has dropped 12 of 18 at Marlins Park to fall under .500 for the first time since April 30. The Marlins have been outscored 24-9 during a 1-4 stretch.

The Phillies arrive home from a 5-2 road trip but could be wondering what might have been after dropping their final two games in St. Louis, including blowing a three-run lead in Sunday’s series finale. Philadelphia is in the midst of playing 21 games in 20 days, with a four-game set against division rival Atlanta following the series versus Miami. Although the Phillies swept a three-game home series against the Marlins in April, four of the six meetings have been decided by one run.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.76 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (3-5, 4.52)

Eovaldi was pounded for the second straight start last time out, allowing five runs on nine hits over six innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. That followed a rocky outing againt Pittsburgh in which he was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 frames. Eovaldi is 1-0 in a pair of starts against Philadelphia this season but has surrendered seven runs and 17 hits over 12 1/3 innings.

Hernandez won for the first time since May 4 and snapped a three-start losing streak at Atlanta on Wednesday, but he struggled through six innings and gave up five runs on eight hits and five walks. Since making back-to-back appearances out of the bullpen, Hernandez has allowed six homers while striking out 21 and walking 21 over 33 innings spanning six starts. He’s 1-1 with a 1.72 ERA in two starts versus the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 2B Chase Utley is 11-for-24 and has hit safely in each of the six games against Miami this season.

2. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton, who leads the NL with 20 homers, is 5-for-11 in his last three contests.

3. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard has collected 110 RBIs in 137 games versus Miami.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Marlins 4