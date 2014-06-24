Preview: Marlins at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are showing signs of fatigue as they navigate their way through a stretch of 21 games in 20 days. After being shut out for the 10th time this season in the series opener, the Phillies try to snap a three-game skid when they continue their four-game home set versus the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. The lone bright spot for Philadelphia in Monday’s 4-0 setback was Cody Asche, who collected three hits to improve to 6-for-15 since returning from the disabled list.

Casey McGehee ripped a two-run double in the first inning to send the Marlins to just their 10th win in 36 meetings in the City of Brotherly Love. The clean-up hitter continues to make opponents pay should they attempt to avoid Giancarlo Stanton, going 32-for-82 (.390) with runners in scoring position. Prize prospect Andrew Heaney will make his second career start for Miami against right-hander David Buchanan, who has all of six starts under his belt.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Andrew Heaney (0-1, 1.50 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (3-3, 4.95)

Heaney put up quite a performance in his major-league debut, but a lack of offense did him in against the New York Mets last Thursday. The ninth overall pick of the 2012 draft was elevated to the majors after dominant stints in Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans before allowing David Wright’s solo homer and three other hits in six innings of a 1-0 loss to the Mets. Heaney had firm command of his control with just one walk while striking out three.

Buchanan answered a three-start losing skid by winning back-to-back contests, highlighted by a sterling performance versus St. Louis last Thursday. The 25-year-old allowed one run on four hits over 7 2/3 innings to breeze to a 4-1 victory over St. Louis. Buchanan kept the ball in the yard in that contest after yielding seven homers during his previous four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley holds a commanding advantage in the National League All-Star voting, but is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in his last two contests.

2. Stanton is 6-for-13 with two runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

3. Phillies LHP Cliff Lee is expected to toss his third bullpen session on Tuesday as he attempts to return from a strained elbow.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Phillies 2