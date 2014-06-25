Preview: Marlins at Phillies

Cody Asche certainly has come out swinging since making his return from the disabled list. The Philadelphia Phillies hope to continue to ride Asche’s hot bat as they host the Miami Marlins in the third contest of the four-game series Wednesday. Asche, who ripped a two-run double in Tuesday’s 7-4 triumph, has four hits in the series and improved to 7-for-19 since returning from the DL.

The victory snapped the Phillies’ three-game losing skid while the Marlins continue to flounder with a 9-27 mark in their last 36 contests at Citizens Bank Park. Miami didn’t help itself as it tied a franchise record with four wild pitches in Tuesday’s setback. Casey McGehee, who is riding a 15-game road hitting streak, is 3-for-9 with two doubles and three RBIs in the series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (4-3, 2.39 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (5-6, 3.89)

Alvarez recorded his sixth consecutive strong outing after allowing seven hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win versus the New York Mets on Friday. The 24-year-old owns a 2-0 mark despite permitting just three earned runs in his last 39 2/3 innings. Included in that stretch is a solid outing versus Philadelphia on May 22, when he scattered four hits over seven sizzling innings en route to a no-decision.

Burnett tossed his 24th career complete game and first of the season after allowing one run on seven hits in 5-1 triumph over St. Louis on Friday. The 37-year-old has worked at least seven innings in five of his last six starts, but only has a 2-3 mark to show for it. Burnett improved to 2-1 in his career versus Miami after permitting three runs on as many hits in five innings en route to a 6-5 victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia SS Jimmy Rollins’ next stolen base will move him past Hall of Famer Ed Delahanty (438) and into sole possession of second place in franchise history.

2. Miami has a decision to make on SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who is nursing a right triceps strain. Manager Mike Redmond plans to be cautious with Hechavarria, who has missed the last four games.

3. Phillies OF Marlon Byrd, who belted a two-run homer Tuesday, is 3-for-8 with a double in his career versus Alvarez.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Marlins 3