Preview: Marlins at Phillies

Although they have traditionally struggled in the City of Brotherly Love, the Miami Marlins look to win their third contest of the four-game series when the National League East rivals reconvene on Thursday. Back-to-back run-scoring doubles proved to be just enough on Wednesday for Miami, which posted the third victory in its last 12 visits to Citizens Bank Park. While the Marlins are ascending, the Phillies have dropped four of their last five on the heels of a season-high five-game winning streak.

Beleaguered outfielder Domonic Brown had an RBI single, but misplayed Marcell Ozuna’s line drive to open the floodgates for a three-run fourth inning in Wednesday’s 3-2 setback. Philadelphia has struggled to provide consistent offense for Thursday starter Cole Hamels, who has received an average of 3.75 runs this season. Casey McGehee has homered among his three hits versus Hamels and is riding a 16-game road hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (5-6, 3.74 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (2-4, 2.76)

Koehler fell to 1-3 in his last six starts despite allowing just two runs on four hits in seven innings of a 4-0 setback to the New York Mets on Saturday. The 27-year-old has struggled with his control, issuing at least three walks in four of his last five outings. Koehler sputtered in his last outing versus Philadelphia, permitting five runs (four earned) on seven hits in five innings to take the loss.

Hamels elected to bite his tongue after his last performance as opposed to speaking out on the Phillies’ penchant for poor run support in his outings. The 30-year-old allowed a run for the first time since June 1 and yielded three (two earned) over 7 1/3 innings in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday. Hamels settled for a no-decision in his last outing versus Miami, permitting three runs on six hits in seven innings in his team’s 4-3 loss on May 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia OF Marlon Byrd is 4-for-8 with three runs scored in his last two contests.

2. Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-22 with three runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Phillies C Carlos Ruiz, who is hitless in his last 15 at-bats, had a two-run double in his lone appearances versus Koehler.

PREDICTION: Phillies 2, Marlins 1