Preview: Marlins at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies’ offense has been quiet of late, but their pitching has salvaged some victories in the process. One night after posting a dramatic victory over the Miami Marlins, the Phillies hope for a boost in offensive production Saturday as they host the Marlins in the second contest of their three-game series. Philadelphia has scored four runs or fewer in nine of its last 10 games, including Friday’s 3-1 triumph in which Cody Asche delivered a walk-off homer in the 10th inning.

Having lost three straight games, the Marlins turn to Brad Hand, who is coming off one of his best performances of the season. Phillies starter Kyle Kendrick also enjoyed a fine effort for most of his last outing before unraveling late in the contest. All but eliminated from playoff contention, Philadelphia sits in last place in the National League East - 3 1/2 games back of Miami and the New York Mets, who are tied for third.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Brad Hand (3-6, 4.45 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (8-12, 4.83)

Hand is coming off a 4-0 win over Atlanta in which he gave up five hits over six innings. The 24-year-old has not struck out more than four hitters in any of his last 12 appearances, dating back to a five-strikeout start against Philadelphia on July 3. No current member of the Phillies has homered against Hand, who has limited the opposition to a .229 average with runners in scoring position this season.

Kendrick had allowed two runs in seven innings against Pittsburgh on Monday before manager Ryne Sandberg went back to him in the eighth despite a count of 111 pitches, and the veteran yielded three runs in the frame. Kendrick has faced Miami three times this season, most recently on July 3, when he defeated Hand by allowing two runs over seven innings. Jarrod Saltalamacchia is 0-for-9 with four strikeouts against Kendrick.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kendrick is one loss from tying his career high of 13 set last season.

2. The Phillies are 5-5 in their last 10 games despite averaging 3.7 runs during that span.

3. The Marlins have not lost four straight games since a five-game slide spanning the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Marlins 8, Phillies 7