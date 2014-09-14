Preview: Marlins at Phillies

The Miami Marlins’ hopes of a dramatic run to the playoffs have all but drifted away after four straight losses, but they will try to avoid a three-game sweep at the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The Marlins dropped their last two games to Milwaukee and lost slugger Giancarlo Stanton to injury before scoring only twice in 19 innings to lose the first two contests against the Phillies. Miami is 6 ½ games back in the race for the second National League wild card after being 3 ½ out on Tuesday.

Marcell Ozuna has continued his torrid stretch for the Marlins, going 15-for-35 with four homers and 11 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak. The last-place Phillies have won 14 of their last 22 games overall and they look to move up in the NL East, boasting an 11-5 mark since Aug. 10 against division foes. Leadoff hitter Ben Revere is 3-for-9 with two runs scored in the series and is batting .308 overall.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (9-9, 3.74 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (6-7, 3.90)

Koehler is unbeaten in six outings, going 2-0 with a 3.50 ERA while allowing two runs in each of his last three starts without being involved in the decision. The Stony Brook product has pitched better at home (2.68 ERA) than on the road (4.74). Revere (5-for-9) and Domonic Brown (3-for-4, homer) have caused problems for Koehler, who is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts against Philadelphia in 2014.

Buchanan has not received a decision in his last four starts, permitting 10 runs (six earned) in 21 innings. The 25-year-old Atlanta native yielded three or fewer runs in 12 of his last 13 outings and has posted four of his six victories at home. Buchanan, who is two outs from 100 innings in his rookie season, gave up two runs, six hits and four walks over five innings to beat Miami on June 24.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia RHP Jonathan Papelbon has converted 14 consecutive save opportunities and allowed only two runs in his last 22 innings.

2. Miami SS Adeiny Hechavarria has hit safely in 11 of 12 games in September.

3. Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins, who is batting .370 in 13 games against Miami this season, is expected to miss his sixth straight contest with a left hamstring strain.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Phillies 4