Preview: Marlins at Phillies

Cole Hamels has looked nothing like the ace that the Philadelphia Phillies desperately need him to be. The former World Series MVP hopes to snap out of his early-season funk Wednesday when the Phillies continue their three-game home series with the Miami Marlins.

Hamels has given up seven home runs in 18 innings over his first three starts. He also has allowed nine walks during that stretch, harming his value with the team seemingly interesting in trading the star left-hander. Jarred Cosart gets the nod for Miami, which lost its fifth straight game in Tuesday’s series opener 7-3. The Phillies received homers from Ryan Howard and Freddy Galvis but still have hit only eight in 14 games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 4.76 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (0-2, 5.00)

Cosart was solid in his season debut before struggling his last time out, when he surrendered five runs in 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets. The 24-year-old Cosart - a former farmhand in the Philadelphia organization - has not won in his last six starts, dating to last season. He has never faced the Phillies, nor has he ever faced any player on their active roster.

Hamels enjoyed a strong start April 11 versus Washington but otherwise has struggled on the young season. He gave up five runs over six innings - including two homers - in his last outing against the Nationals on Thursday. Still, Hamels is affording opponents only a .182 average on the season and has as many strikeouts as innings pitched.

WALK-OFFS

1. For his career, Hamels is 9-14 against Miami despite a 3.17 ERA. The 14 losses match his most against any team.

2. Philadelphia, which had lost seven of eight prior to Tuesday’s triumph, has won back-to-back games only once this year.

3. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon has eight hits in his last three games and is batting .390 on the season.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Marlins 2