Preview: Marlins at Phillies

One day after snapping a five-game losing streak, the Miami Marlins aim to secure the rubber match in their three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins are 3-6 on their 10-game road trip, but have an excellent chance to improve that record Thursday against a spot-starter for the struggling Phillies.

Dustin McGowan makes his first start of 2015 after Philadelphia’s Sean O‘Sullivan (knee) was placed on the disabled list one day earlier. McGowan has made 68 career starts, although only eight of them have come in the last three-plus seasons. He has faced Miami outfielder Ichiro Suzuki 18 times - by far his most encounters with any current Marlins player - and the future Hall of Famer is 8-for-18 with three walks against him. Miami got a solid start from Jarred Cosart on Wednesday and hopes for much of the same from David Phelps in Thursday’s matinee.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH David Phelps (0-0, 7.94 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Dustin McGowan (1-0, 2.57)

Phelps made two relief appearances in early April before taking the mound for his first start of 2015 last Friday. He gave up one run in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets before leaving after 75 pitches. Phelps has never faced Philadelphia but has some experience against Jeff Francoeur and Grady Sizemore, both of whom are 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against him.

McGowan has seen action in five games out of the bullpen, yielding two runs and seven hits in seven innings. One pause for concern is walks, as he has issued at least one in every outing and has given up seven total. McGowan - who expects to pitch about three or four innings Thursday - allowed a .291 batting average as a starter, compared to .215 as a reliever last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins have not won a game this season in which they’ve scored fewer than six runs.

2. Miami OF Marcell Ozuna is 7-for-15 over his last four games.

3. The Phillies, who committed three errors Wednesday, have lost eight of their last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Phillies 4