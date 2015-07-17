Preview: Marlins at Phillies

Jose Fernandez goes for his third straight victory since returning from Tommy John surgery when he takes the mound against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in the opener of their three-game series. Fernandez hopes to begin changing his fortunes on the road, where he is 4-8 with a 3.93 ERA in his career while sporting 14-0 and 1.17 marks at home.

The Marlins still are without major-league home run leader Giancarlo Stanton (27) due to a wrist injury while All-Star Dee Gordon, who leads the majors with 122 hits, is out indefinitely with a dislocated left thumb. Miami, which stands 13th in the National League in runs scored, put up 22 in its last two games before the break. Philadelphia owns the worst record in the majors (29-62) after losing five in a row and 15 of its last 18. Ryan Howard did pick it up before the break by going 6-for-16 with two homers and seven RBIs in his last five games for the Phillies.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (2-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-2, 4.32)

Fernandez held Cincinnati scoreless on six hits over seven innings in his last start and has struck out 15 without walking a batter in 13 frames since returning. The 2013 NL Rookie of the Year threw 94 pitches in his second start on July 9 after tossing 89 in his season debut. Freddy Galvis is 3-for-6 and Howard 1-for-9 with four strikeouts versus Fernandez, who is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA in four career starts against Philadelphia.

Morgan was reached for five runs and six hits (two homers) in four innings of a 5-0 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers before the All-Star break. The 25-year-old Tampa native earned his only victory in three starts in his lone home outing, limiting St. Louis to one run over 5 2/3 frames on June 21. Morgan, who was 0-6 with a 4.74 ERA at Triple-A Lehigh Valley before being recalled, has allowed five homers in 16 2/3 major-league innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia OF Ben Revere has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games (13-for-36) to raise his average to a team-best .297.

2. Miami 3B Casey McGehee is 4-for-10 with four RBIs in three games since rejoining the team after being released by San Francisco.

3. The Phillies are last in the NL in runs scored (308) and have allowed the most runs in the majors (468).

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Phillies 1