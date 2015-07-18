Preview: Marlins at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies attempt to end a five-series losing streak when they host the Miami Marlins on Saturday in the second of a three-game set. The 6-3 victory over the Marlins on Friday snapped a five-game losing streak for the Phillies, who have not won a series since taking two of three from the American League East-leading New York Yankees from June 22-24.

Chad Billingsley looks to improve to 5-0 lifetime against Miami and must control Christian Yelich, who is 21-for-51 over his last 15 games. The Marlins fell to 14-29 on the road – second-worst in the majors behind the Phillies (11-37) – and placed All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon (thumb) on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Starting pitcher Tom Koehler looks to change Miami’s fortunes after winning five of his last seven decisions. Martin Prado went 0-for-4 after coming off the DL on Friday and moved to second base while recently-acquired Casey McGehee took his position at third.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), NBC 10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (7-5, 3.40 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Chad Billingsley (1-3, 6.75)

Koehler allowed five runs, but just one of them earned, in six innings to lose at Boston on July 8 and end a three start winning streak. The 29-year-old Stony Brook product has been much better at home (4-1, 1.68 ERA) than on the road (3-4, 5.07) and is two innings shy of reaching 100 for the third straight season. Domonic Brown is 4-for-10 with a homer versus Koehler, who is 2-1 lifetime with a 4.30 ERA against the Phillies.

Billingsley gave up four runs over five innings to lose Sunday at San Francisco on July 12 after gaining his first victory at the Los Angeles Dodgers five days earlier. The 30-year-old limited his former team to a pair of runs in six frames, marking the second time in six starts he has yielded two or fewer. Prado is 5-for-14 with a double versus Billingsley, who boasts a 2.76 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard knocked in a run in the opener and has collected nine RBIs in his last seven outings.

2. Miami 1B Justin Bour had two hits Friday and is 14-for-42 with 14 RBIs in 12 contests this month.

3. Philadelphia RHP Ken Giles has struck out 15 in 8 2/3 innings over his last nine appearances.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Phillies 3