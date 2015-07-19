Preview: Marlins at Phillies

Ryan Howard is making teams that need some punch in the middle of the lineup take notice before the trade deadline with a pair of homers and 10 RBIs in the last eight contests. Howard looks to knock in a run for the fifth straight contest as his Philadelphia Phillies attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon.

The Phillies will have to be creative to unload the well-paid Howard, but he is 7-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak that has raised his average to .226 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs. Cole Hamels, the biggest trade target for many contenders at the deadline, will take the mound for Philadelphia while Miami’s Dan Haren goes after his 150th career victory. The Marlins outhit the Phillies 10-5 on Saturday before suffering a 3-1 defeat. Martin Prado recorded three hits and an RBI Saturday in his second game after returning from the disabled list.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Haren (7-5, 3.24 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (5-7, 3.63)

Haren finished with two solid performances before the All-Star break, limiting opponents to one run over six innings in each while notching a victory and a no-decision. The 34-year-old Pepperdine product has struck out 79 and walked only 22 in 111 innings, but has given up 15 homers. Ben Revere is 9-for-23 and Howard boasts three homers versus Haren, who is 2-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 12 career starts against the Phillies.

Hamels struggled in his final outing before the break, yielding nine runs and 12 hits in 3 1/3 innings during a 15-2 loss at San Francisco, and is winless in his last eight starts. The 31-year-old has permitted two or fewer runs in 12 of 18 starts and owns 123 strikeouts versus 37 walks over 116 2/3 frames. Prado is 21-for-67 with a pair of homers versus Hamels, who is 9-15 with a 3.24 ERA in 36 career starts against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami LF Christian Yelich has 22 hits in the last 16 games after going 1-for-4 on Saturday.

2. Revere, the Phillies’ leadoff batter, has at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 contests to raise his average to .297.

3. The Marlins have committed four errors in the last two games after coming into the series with the second-fewest in the National League.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Marlins 3