Preview: Marlins at Phillies

The Miami Marlins look to end a disappointing year on a high note with a three-game sweep when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in the regular-season finale. Miami left fielder Christian Yelich looks to stay hot after going 8-for-9 during a doubleheader sweep Saturday that raised his batting average to .302

Dee Gordon registered four hits Saturday to push his major league-leading total to 202 and the Marlins’ second baseman is batting .331, tied with for the National League lead with Washington’s Bryce Harper. The Marlins (71-90), who have won 19 of 30 games overall since Aug. 31, tied the season series at 9-9 on Saturday and will send rookie left-hander Adam Conley to the mound against right-hander David Buchanan. The Phillies (62-99), who had won four straight before Saturday, have clinched the worst record in the majors and need a win to avoid their first 100-loss campaign since 1961. Philadelphia third baseman Maikel Franco homered Saturday after being out since Aug. 11 with a wrist injury.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (4-1, 3.84 ERA) vs. Phillies RH David Buchanan (2-9, 7.54)

Conley has allowed three or fewer runs in his last seven starts while posting three victories and only one loss. The 25-year-old Washington State product gave up three runs over 12 innings without factoring into the decision in either of his last two outings. Conley is 3-0 with a 4.40 ERA in seven appearances on the road and 0-1 against the Phillies despite yielding two runs in 12 total innings.

Buchanan comes in off three improved performances as he permitted five runs (four earned) over 15 2/3 innings combined with 11 strikeouts and four walks despite going 0-1. The 26-year-old Atlanta native held Miami to two runs (one earned) in five frames in a no-decision on Sept. 23. Justin Bour is 2-for-4 with a homer against Buchanan, who is 2-5 with a 6.31 ERA in eight starts at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera is 9-for-17 over his last five games after going 2-for-22 in his previous eight contests.

2. Miami CF Marcell Ozuna is 14-for-33 with a homer and four RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. The Phillies lost for the first time in 48 games with a lead going into the ninth inning Saturday in the opener of the doubleheader.

PREDICTION: Marlins 8, Phillies 7