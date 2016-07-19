Preview: Marlins at Phillies

The Miami Marlins continue to swim in the right direction with wins in six of their last seven contests while the Philadelphia Phillies are treading water in the shallow end of the pool. Manager Don Mattingly's upstart charges look to improve their position at the expense of their National League East rivals on Tuesday when the teams play the second contest of their four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Martin Prado led off the 11th inning with a homer to stake Miami to a 3-2 win in the series opener, marking his 22nd hit in 14 games. The 32-year-old Venezuelan is 10-for-24 versus Philadelphia this season and 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles against Tuesday starter Vince Velasquez. The Phillies failed to hold a two-run lead in the ninth inning of Monday's contest to mark their second loss in 38 such situations and third in their last four outings overall. Rookie Tommy Joseph went deep in the series opener for his fourth homer and 12th hit in his last eight games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Urena (1-1, 7.52 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (8-2, 3.32)

Urena is expected to be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to make Tuesday's start, marking his first this season with Miami and 10th in two years. The 24-year-old Dominican worked out of the bullpen on 16 occasions with the Marlins before being shuffled to the Zephyrs, with whom he owns a 1-3 record, a 3.99 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. Urena allowed one run in one inning versus the Phillies on May 18, but has yet to record a decision in four encounters with the club.

Velasquez recorded his third straight win in as many outings on July 8 after allowing two runs in six innings of a 5-3 victory over Colorado. The 24-year-old has permitted four runs on 18 hits while striking out 20 in 17 frames during his win streak. Velasquez bounced back from a no-decision versus Miami on May 6 to scatter three hits and strike out 10 in five innings of a 3-1 victory over the Marlins on May 17.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia LF Cody Asche struck out in all three at-bats in the series opener to fall to 3-for-25 in his last eight contests.

2. The Marlins (50-42) are eight games over .500 for the first time since June 3, 2012.

3. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez is mired in a 19 at-bat hitless streak.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Marlins 1