Phillies 5, Marlins 4 (10)
April 13, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Phillies 5, Marlins 4 (10)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Phillies 5, Marlins 4 (10): Jimmy Rollins hit a walk-off home run with two outs in the 10th inning as host Philadelphia handed Miami its sixth straight defeat.

Rollins initially fell behind 0-2 against Dan Jennings (0-1) before belting a 1-2 slider a couple of rows over the left-field wall. Rollins finished 3-for-5 and scored twice while Chase Utley had a pair of RBI doubles for the Phillies, who had not scored since the third inning prior to Rollins’ second career walk-off homer.

Five Miami players recorded multiple hits, led by Giancarlo Stanton (3-for-5, two homers), who took over the major-league lead with 16 RBIs. Jarrod Saltalamacchia added two hits and a pair of walks for Miami, which will try to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday.

The Phillies had at least one baserunner in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings but could not push across the go-ahead run until the first extra frame. B.J. Rosenberg (1-0) worked the top of the 10th to pick up the victory for Philadelphia, which also received a solid game from Tony Gwynn Jr. (2-for-5, two runs).

Run-scoring hits by Utley and Ryan Howard gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead in the third inning before Stanton took over during the middle frames. The Miami slugger belted a mammoth home run to center field off Philadelphia starter Jonathan Pettibone in the fifth and hooked a scorching homer to left field in the seventh against Justin De Fratus - a two-run shot that tied it at 4.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Two Marlins runs crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice in third inning, a play in which Marcell Ozuna was ruled safe at second base on a bang-bang play. The Phillies challenged and the play was reversed, keeping the Philadelphia lead at 2-1. ... Miami starter Nate Eovaldi allowed four runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings while Pettibone tossed five innings, allowing two runs (one earned). ... Stanton has 10 career multi-homer games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
