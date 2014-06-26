Marlins 3, Phillies 2: Jarrod Saltalamacchia ripped a two-run double and Henderson Alvarez tossed 6 2/3 solid innings as visiting Miami edged Philadelphia.

Marcell Ozuna had an RBI double among his two hits and scored a run as the Marlins posted just the third victory in their last 12 visits to Citizens Bank Park. Casey McGehee went 2-for-4 to extend his road hitting streak to 16 games and also scored a run.

Domonic Brown slapped an RBI single and Chase Utley had a sacrifice fly for the Phillies, who have lost four of five following a season-high five-game winning streak. Marlon Byrd had three hits and Jimmy Rollins added a pair in the setback.

Brown misplayed the line drive by Ozuna, allowing Giancarlo Stanton to open the scoring with two outs in the fourth. Brown’s miscue extended the inning and Saltalamacchia made him pay by driving in a pair with his shot to the left-center field gap off A.J. Burnett (5-7).

Utley’s bid for a grand slam fell one foot short in center field, resulting in a long sacrifice fly in the fifth inning before Brown added an RBI single in the sixth. Alvarez (5-3) yielded those two runs - one earned - on seven hits and two relievers bridged the gap to Steve Cishek, who struck out the side in the ninth for his 18th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Burnett suffered the hard-luck loss after permitting three runs on five hits while striking out eight in seven innings. ... The Marlins placed SS Adeiny Hechavarria (triceps strain) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled INF Donovan Solano from Triple-A New Orleans. ... Phillies C Carlos Ruiz failed to get a hit in three at-bats to drop to 0-for-15 in his last five games.