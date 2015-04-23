Marlins 9, Phillies 0

PHILADELPHIA -- The Miami Marlins used two four-run innings to claim a 9-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon in the final game of the series.

After both teams went scoreless in the first three innings, Miami (5-11) broke it open with four runs each in the fourth and sixth innings to cruise to its biggest victory margin of the season.

The Marlins ended Phillies starter Dustin McGowan’s short afternoon with a one-out, two-run single by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria in the fourth and tacked on two runs later in the inning on a single by third baseman Martin Prado.

Miami added four runs in the sixth inning, getting a two-run homer from Giancarlo Stanton on the back of a two-run double from Prado, both off Phillies reliever Justin DeFratus.

Prado did a lot of damage for a Miami offense that collected 12 hits, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs to improve his average to .300, but he had plenty of help. Hechavarria went 4-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, and center fielder Marcell Ozuna was 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

While the Marlins’ bats were working just fine on a cold April afternoon, it was another long day for Philadelphia’s offense.

The Phillies (5-11) entered the game with the lowest batting average (.211), fewest runs scored (40) and fewest runs per game (2.67) in the majors. None of those numbers improved much after collecting eight hits and one run against Miami.

Marlins starter David Phelps frustrated the Philadelphia lineup all afternoon long. He pitched perhaps the best game of his career, going seven scoreless innings while striking out five and walking two to improve to 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA.

The Phillies finally got on the board in the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly from second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

McGowan took the loss in his first start of the season. Filling in for Sean O‘Sullivan, who was placed on the 15-day DL with left knee tendinitis on Wednesday, he gave up four runs (all earned) in 3 1/3 innings, raising his ERA from 2.57 to 5.23.

NOTES: This was the 10th of 22 games that Miami will play against National League East opponents. The Marlins open with 25 of 28 against division rivals. ... Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki has 1,966 career runs scored through his combined time in MLB and the Japanese pro league. The record for a Japanese player is Sadaharu Oh, who scored 1,967 runs in a career played entirely in Japan. ... The announced attendance of 17,097 is the smallest in the history of Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004.