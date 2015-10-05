Phillies 7, Marlins 2

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies avoided franchise infamy with a 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in the season finale for both losing clubs.

The Phillies (63-99) erased an early 2-0 deficit and broke out for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to not suffer what would have been their first 100-loss season since 1961, when they went 47-107.

Meanwhile, the Marlins (71-91) suffered their sixth straight losing season, a franchise-record most.

Center fielder Aaron Altherr extended Philadelphia’s one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning by lacing a three-run triple. Shortstop Freddy Galvis gave the Phillies the lead with a bases-loaded walk before Altherr delivered his blow.

Despite the Marlins’ loss, second baseman Dee Gordon was the sparkplug he’s been all season, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double and single to win the National League batting title at .333 over Washington’s Bryce Harper, who finished at .329. Gordon also led the NL in stolen bases with 58, becoming the first player to lead the league in batting average and steals in the same season since Jackie Robinson in 1949

Phillies right-hander David Buchanan received a no-decision, throwing 6 2/3 innings and yielding two runs (one earned) while striking out a career-high seven.

Phillies reliever Luis Garcia (4-6) took the win by throwing one-third of an inning. He stranded two of Buchanan’s runners with a strikeout of Gordon, keeping the game tied at 2-2.

Marlins reliever Andre Rienzo (0-1) surrendered all four runs the seventh. He did not record and out while walking three and allowing two hits.

Marlins left-hander Adam Conley threw six innings of two-run ball while scattering six hits and a walk.

The Marlins raced out to an early lead when Gordon singled in the first and later scored on a fielding error. He then stretched the lead to 2-0 with a solo homer in the third.

Interestingly, Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki pitched and allowed a run in the eighth inning.

NOTES: Phillies 1B Ryan Howard (knee) did not start, as he has been sidelined since Sept. 14 when he took a throw off his left knee. Prior to Saturday’s doubleheader, manager Pete Mackanin decided to shut down Howard, who hasn’t seen live pitching since the injury. ... 3B Martin Prado, OF Ichiro Suzuki and C J.T. Realmuto were all out of the starting lineup for the Marlins. All three were routine rest days. ... The Phillies finished with a below .500 record for the third consecutive season, their longest streak since they did so seven straight seasons from 1994-2000. ... The Marlins entered the season finale 19-11 since Aug. 31, good for third best in the major leagues behind only the Cubs (22-10) and Angels (20-11).