PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson and his bullpen mates stymied Miami Marlins' batters and got just enough offense in the process, resulting in a 3-2 Phillies win over the Marlins Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies (11-9) won their sixth game in a row, and it's the first time Philadelphia has won six straight against divisional opponents since 2015.

Hellickson (4-0) outdueled Edinson Volquez (0-3) to stay undefeated. The righty lasted six innings. He allowed one run on seven hits and struck out just one batter against zero walks, lowering his ERA to 1.80 and his WHIP to 0.80 in the process.

Hector Neris -- one of five relievers the Phillies used -- notched his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth to preserve Hellickson's win.

Hellickson cruised through the Miami (10-10) order easily the first time around.

But with the Phillies up 2-0, Hellickson needed to get out of trouble in the fourth to keep his team ahead. Facing the meat of the Marlins order with runners at first and third and no outs, Hellickson struck out Giancarlo Stanton with a well-placed changeup and retired Marcell Ozuna on a popup to shortstop and J.T. Realmuto on a lineout to shortstop.

Hellickson couldn't escape trouble in the sixth, though. After Stanton hit a one-out double, Realmuto smacked an RBI single to left to cut the score to 2-1.

The Phillies got insurance in the bottom half.

With Michael Saunders on first after a single, first baseman Brock Stassi roped a ball to the corner in right. The Marlins, with a perfect relay, beat Saunders to the plate with the throw, but the outfielder snuck his hand by Realmuto's glove and was called safe by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez.

Stassi's triple ended Volquez's night. The veteran righty allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits. He struck out two and walked four.

Philadelphia's insurance run off Volquez was needed.

With Hellickson done after six, the Phillies turned to their bullpen for the last nine outs. Edubray Ramos entered first and was greeted with an Adeiny Hechavarria liner off his right elbow. Ramos was removed for lefty Joely Rodriguez and promptly hit Derek Dietrich with his first pitch.

Gordon then bounced into a fielder's choice to short and the Marlins had runners at first and third again, this time with one out.

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin summoned Pat Neshek, who got Martin Prado to pop out before allowing a Christian Yelich RBI single, bringing up Stanton. With two runners on, Stanton was again fooled by a changeup and the Phillies escaped the seventh still ahead 3-2.

Joaquin Benoit pitched a clean eighth to set up Neris for the save opportunity.

The Phillies tallied a run in the first thanks to a Gordon throwing error. They scored again in the third on an Odubel Herrera RBI groundout to take a 2-0 lead.

The Marlins outhit the Phillies, 9-7.

NOTES: Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson surpassed the 1,000-inning mark for his career Thursday. He was one inning shy entering the game... Phillies SS Freddy Galvis extended his hitting streak to nine games with a 2-for-4 outing Thursday... Hall of Fame announcer Felo Ramirez, 93, the Spanish-language radio voice of the Marlins, was hospitalized with head injuries suffered after a fall from the team bus in Philadelphia Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald