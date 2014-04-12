Phillies rough up Marlins’ Fernandez

PHILADELPHIA -- Before his team faced the Miami Marlins on Friday night, Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said Jose Fernandez, Miami’s 21-year-old right-hander, is “one of the best pitchers in the National League.”

Not one of the best young pitchers. One of the best pitchers, period.

The Phillies then went out and made Fernandez look rather ordinary, knocking him out of the box after four-plus innings en route to a 6-3 victory.

“He’s aggressive; we try to be aggressive,” said Phillies right fielder Marlon Byrd, who drove in two runs. “He’s tough. ... We had to kind of look up in the zone and hopefully he’d leave something over the plate. We took some good swings tonight. Everything we’ve been working on finally came together tonight.”

Byrd, shortstop Jimmy Rollins, second baseman Chase Utley and left fielder Domonic Brown had two hits apiece for Philadelphia (4-6), which snapped a four-game losing streak. First baseman Ryan Howard reached base three times and scored two runs.

Second baseman Derek Dietrich homered for the Marlins (5-6), who dropped five in a row.

Fernandez (2-1), who is in his second season, began the day with an 0.71 ERA, and dating back to his rookie year had allowed two earned runs or fewer in 13 straight starts.

His 2.09 ERA through his first 30 career starts was the lowest since the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Orel Hershiser compiled a 2.07 ERA in 1984-85. Since 1914, only three other pitchers had compiled a lower ERA than Fernandez during a similar span.

But Fernandez allowed six runs and eight hits in his four-plus innings, while striking out six and walking four. It matched the second-shortest outing of his career. The earned-run total was a career worst and the hit total matched a career worst.

“It’s all part of the game,” he said. “I had two good starts, then came here and got my (butt) kicked. ... I felt really strong out there. I just didn’t have it.”

Marlins Mike Redmond dismissed it as “just an off night” for his young right-hander.

“He had a tough time getting a feel for his offspeed pitches,” Redmond said. “He couldn’t command his fastball or his breaking ball.”

Philadelphia left-hander Jake Diekman (1-0), one of four pitchers to work in relief of starter A.J. Burnett, picked up the victory by striking out two batters with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Burnett left after 4 1/3 innings with soreness to his right groin. He allowed two runs and five hits while striking out four and walking six.

Phillies reliever Jonathan Papelbon pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save.

The Phillies scored twice in the first on a double by Byrd and a single by Brown. Byrd also tried to score on Brown’s hit but was cut down at the plate by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

The Marlins tied it on Dietrich’s two-run homer in the second, but in the third the Phillies loaded the bases against Fernandez with none out on two walks and a single by Utley. Fernandez then walked Howard to force in a run, but struck out Byrd, Brown and catcher Carlos Ruiz in succession to end the threat.

Fernandez also struck out the side in the fourth, but Rollins led off the fifth with a triple. Utley singled him home, making it 4-2. Howard and Byrd also followed with singles, with Byrd’s hit driving in a run and ending Fernandez’s night.

Another run came home later in the inning on a double-play ball off the bat of Ruiz, giving Philadelphia a 6-2 lead.

Miami second baseman Jeff Baker drove in the game’s final run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Burnett’s condition will be evaluated Saturday. “I‘m not too concerned, but then again you never know,” the 37-year-old right-hander said. “I‘m not a spring chicken anymore.” ... Earlier in the day, the Phillies activated INF Freddy Galvis (leg infection) from the disabled list and optioned INF Cesar Hernandez to Double-A Reading. ... Philadelphia CF Ben Revere was not in the starting lineup because of sore ribs, sustained while making a diving catch in Wednesday’s loss to Milwaukee. He grounded out as a pinch hitter in the seventh. ... RHP Seth Rosin, claimed by the New York Mets from the Phillies in the Rule 5 draft in December, cleared waivers and was returned to the Philadelphia organization. He was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... Miami LF Christian Yelich, 13-for-13 in stolen-base attempts since he made his major league debut last July, was picked off first by Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett in the third inning. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Yelich matched the club record established by Edgar Renteria (1996) for most consecutive stole bases to begin a career. ... The attendance was 22,283, the Phillies’ smallest crowd since they drew 20,956 on July 31, 2006.