Utley’s homer lifts Phillies past Marlins

PHILADELPHIA -- Mike Dunn missed his location just ever so slightly, and it was the difference between a win and a seven-game losing streak.

Pitching in the eighth inning of a 3-3 game, the reliever left a slider over the plate and Chase Utley drilled it into the right field seats of Citizens Bank Park to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

“He’s a professional hitter, he’s been in the game a long time,” Dunn said. “(The pitch was) probably down and away, outer third. He’s a smart hitter. He was sitting on a slider and he wasn’t fooled.”

No he wasn‘t, and because of it, the Phillies (6-6) have now won three in a row after sweeping the Marlins, who started 5-1 but have lost seven straight to drop to 5-8.

“I think having success brings confidence,” Utley said. “Once you’re confident, I think you’re a better hitter.”

Utley has proven that. The second baseman finished the day 3-for-4 to boost his batting average to .500 (20-for-40) through the first 12 games of the season and extend his hitting streak to 15 games dating back to last season.

“We’ve put a lot of pressure on our pitchers in tie games and those situations to be perfect,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “These guys didn’t seem to miss over the last three days.”

Antonio Bastardo earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning, Utley handed Dunn the loss, while closer Jonathan Papelbon notched his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

“We try to put a game plan together prior to a series and execute it,” Utley said of Philadelphia’s hitting. “Obviously the more guys we have on base, the more opportunities we’re going to have to score. Obviously on-base percentage is important. Trying to get a good pitch to hit is important. Right now, we’re executing, which is a good sign.”

Both starting pitchers Kyle Kendrick and Henderson Alvarez gave their teams six innings of three-run ball.

Miami, which entered Sunday hitting .128 (5-for-39) with runners in scoring position during its current six-game road trip, got a pair of two-out singles with men on second base to take an early 2-0 lead.

The Marlins struck in the first inning thanks to a Ryan Howard error at first base. On the game’s opening play, Howard missed a high-chopping grounder hit by Miami left fielder Christian Yelich.

The Marlins’ leadoff man later came around to score on third baseman Casey McGehee’s two-out single, resulting in the Phillies’ 12th unearned run allowed this season.

Yelich then did damage with his bat, lining a two-out RBI single of his own in the second inning.

“These guys are still battling and they’re still competing,” Redmond said. “We’re not quitting, we’re not giving up.”

Alvarez worked around two walks and a personal throwing error in the first inning by striking out left fielder Domonic Brown with the bases loaded and two outs to quell a Philadelphia threat.

Howard atoned his first-inning error by launching a solo home run to center field in the third, but first baseman Garrett Jones took the run back for the Marlins by popping his first homer of the season in the fifth.

Alvarez made things interesting but danced around trouble and stranded seven runners through the first three innings to limit the Phillies.

However, Philadelphia backup catcher Wil Nieves finally made him pay by hitting a two-out, two-run double in the fifth to turn a 3-1 Marlins lead into a tie game.

The game stayed knotted until the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs and a pitch that barely missed.

“Just left it a little bit over the plate,” Dunn said. “Can’t do that. In those situations against those types of guys, you’ve got to execute pitches. And I didn’t execute that one.”

For the scorching Utley, his approach has been quite simple.

“Just finding some holes, to be honest,” Utley said. “Not trying to do too much. Put the ball in play, and right now they’re falling.”

Falling into the right field seats.

NOTES: The Phillies are 8-1-1 in their last 10 series against the Marlins. ... Phillies OF Ben Revere was out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game. Revere is suffering from a sore ribcage. ... Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Dietrich has been battling back spasms. ... 2B Chase Utley’s fifth-inning single extended his hitting streak to 15 games dating back to last season. ... The Phillies are 26-9 against the Marlins in their last 35 games at Citizens Bank Park.