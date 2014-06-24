Marlins defeat Phillies for ninth shutout of season

PHILADELPHIA -- Fly balls usually do not bode well for pitchers in cozy Citizens Bank Park.

“They were good tonight,” Miami Marlins pitcher Nathan Eovaldi said.

Eovaldi, depending heavily on his defense, combined with four relievers on a six-hitter Monday night, as Miami blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0.

Eovaldi, who last won when he beat the Washington Nationals on May 26, allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out just two while walking one, and 11 of the 19 outs he recorded came on fly balls to the outfield.

“They were hit in the air, but they were just missing it,” said Eovaldi, who improved to 5-3.

It was the ninth shutout of the season for Miami, and the 10th time Philadelphia has been blanked. Eight of those shutouts have come in Citizens Bank Park, the most the Phillies have been blanked at home since 1990, when they were also shut out eight times.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a shutout here, at least the games I’ve played,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond, once a catcher for the team. “We executed our pitches. We made the pitches when we needed to. We were able to hold them, really, in check. There weren’t a ton of hard-hit balls.”

The Phillies, who dropped their third straight since a season-best five-game winning streak, stranded five, with four in the first four innings.

“Eovaldi threw the ball well tonight,” Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard said. “We had hits. We just didn’t have hits with runners in scoring position. ... Some nights it happens. Some nights it doesn‘t.”

Third baseman Casey McGehee doubled home two runs in the first for Miami, which won for just the second time in six games. Pinch hitter Reed Johnson and second baseman Derek Dietrich contributed RBI singles in a two-run ninth.

Eovaldi, who had followed his May 26 victory over Washington with three no-decisions and a loss, was hit hard in his last two starts before Monday, allowing 11 runs and 19 hits in 10 2/3 innings.

After wading out of trouble early in the game, he retired eight straight batters between the fourth and seventh but departed after allowing a one-out single to third baseman Cody Asche in the seventh.

“The last outing (a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs), I was just making too many mistakes over the middle part of the plate when I was ahead in counts,” Eovaldi said. “Tonight I was able to locate the fastball better and my off-speed pitches were for the most part down in the zone. The mistakes I did make, they didn’t hit as well.”

Mike Dunn and A.J. Ramos recorded the last two outs in the seventh. Kevin Gregg worked a scoreless eighth, in no small part because shortstop Ed Lucas ranged to his right to spear a smash by catcher Carlos Ruiz and start a spectacular double play.

Chris Hatcher pitched a perfect ninth.

Philadelphia starter Roberto Hernandez (3-6) lost for the fourth time in his last five starts despite limiting Miami to two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked three.

With one out in the first, Marlins second baseman Derek Dietrich singled. Hernandez then hit right fielder Giancarlo Stanton with a pitch, and McGehee lined a 1-1 delivery into the gap in right-center field for a double, chasing home both runners.

Hernandez, 0-for-40 in nine professional seasons (including 0-for-22 this season), picked up his first major league hit, a third-inning single.

The Phillies, who had not committed an error in their previous 10 games, made two in the ninth -- a bad throw by second baseman Chase Utley and a bobble by reliever Antonio Bastardo -- leading to two unearned runs.

NOTES: Marlins manager Mike Redmond recorded his 100th career victory. ... Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins, who eclipsed Mike Schmidt as the franchise’s all-time hits leader on June 14, was honored before the game. ... Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said LHP Cliff Lee, on the disabled list since May 19 with a strained elbow, will throw in the bullpen again Tuesday. If all goes well, Lee will pitch a simulated game Saturday. ... Sandberg also said OF Tony Gwynn Jr. is expected to return from bereavement leave Tuesday, having left the club last week following the death of his father, Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn Sr. ... Marlins OF Reed Johnson has a major-league-leading 11 pinch hits this season. ... RHP Aaron Nola, the Phillies’ first-round pick earlier this month, made his professional debut for Class A Clearwater on Monday night, allowing five runs (two earned) and three hits in 2 1/3 innings.