Asche homer in 10th gives Phillies win over Marlins

PHILADELPHIA -- A starting pitchers’ battle became a bullpen battle, with neither the Philadelphia Phillies nor the Miami Marlins willing to back off.

After each starter went seven strong innings, the bullpens picked up from there, with both the Philadelphia and Miami relief corps mowing down batter after batter to keep the offenses at bay.

Finally, in the 10th inning, it was Cody Asche’s two-run home run off reliever Chris Hatcher that sent the Phillies to a 3-1 victory over the Marlins in the series opener on Friday. It was Asche’s first-ever walk-off home run -- and as far as he could remember, his first walk-off hit of any kind as a professional ball player.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to do something like that,” he said. “That’s probably one of the cooler feelings on the baseball field, for sure. Tried to go as slow as I can, just enjoy the moment.”

Phillies reliever Jake Diekman had one inning of work to pick up the win and improve to 5-4 on the season. Dan Jennings (0-2) took the loss.

Miami shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria opened the scoring in the sixth inning with an RBI single into right that scored first baseman Jeff Baker.

They couldn’t hold that lead for long, however, as second baseman Chase Utley tied things up a half-inning later. After an error by right fielder Ed Lucas allowed Utley to get to third base on his double, Utley scored one batter later on a wild pitch by Marlins starter Henderson Alvarez.

That was really the only low point of the evening for Alvarez, who pitched well in his first start since Sept. 1 after missing his last turn in the rotation with an oblique strain. The 24-year-old allowed one run in his seven innings, giving up seven hits and striking out four without walking a batter, though he did hit Marlon Byrd twice and give up that game-tying wild pitch.

“I thought he was fine, I thought he looked good,” Marlins skipper Mike Redmond said of his starter. “I thought he was sharp, his (velocity) was solid, I thought he gave us a great effort, he did everything he could to help us win that ballgame.”

Phillies starter Cole Hamels also finished with just the one run allowed in seven innings, going without a decision as his ERA was lowered from 2.56 to 2.51.

The Marlins had runners at second and third in both the third and fourth innings, but were unable to capitalize either time. Third baseman Asche made a key run-saving play in the fourth when he threw home on a one-out ground ball, just beating Casey McGehee to the plate.

Hamels also got out of a two-on, one-out situation in the fifth.

“Cole was solid for seven innings, he pitched very well with base runners throughout his outing,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Philadelphia wasted an even better chance of its own in the bottom half of the fourth inning, when the Phillies managed not to score after loading the bases with no outs. After left fielder Domonic Brown popped out to right field, catcher Carlos Ruiz hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

The teams went a combined 1-for-12 with men in scoring position over the first five innings.

“We had some chances, some chances to add some runs on early and we weren’t able to get a ball in the outfield and drive those runs in, and really that ended up being the difference,” Redmond said. “You could tell early on it was going to come down to who got the big hit, and tonight they got it.”

NOTES: Friday game marked the midpoint of a 10-game road trip for the Marlins, who split a four-game series in Milwaukee and travel to New York to face the Mets after the weekend. For Philadelphia, it’s the midpoint of a seven-game homestand, after going 1-3 against the Pirates. ... Coming into the game, the Philadelphia bullpen had the best ERA in the major leagues since Aug. 5 with a 2.03 ERA in 102 innings spanning 34 games. They’ve held opponents to a .207 batting average during that span. ... Coming into the game, Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels had allowed three earned runs or fewer in 19 consecutive starts, dating to June 1. ... Marlins LF Giancarlo Stanton will be out for possibly the remainder of the season after taking a pitch to the face Thursday, resulting in facial fractures and other injuries.