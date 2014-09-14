Giles, Phillies send Marlins to 4th straight loss

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies have discovered their winning formula, albeit a little late in the season: get through the first seven innings and give the ball to Ken Giles.

Giles has been stellar since his call-up in June, posting a 3-1 record with a 1.08 ERA in 41 2/3 innings. That continued Saturday night when the 24-year-old gave up no runs in the eighth inning of a 2-1 victory over Miami as the Marlins lost their fourth straight game.

“His composure, the way he’s out there on the mound, you don’t see it a lot out of a guy his age,” Phillies starter Kyle Kendrick said. “It’s pretty impressive, the way he goes about his business.”

The game did mark the end of Giles’ string of retiring 25 consecutive batters, which started Aug. 27 against the Washington Nationals and spanned seven appearances before he issued a two-out walk to Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

But aside from that hiccup, Giles hasn’t looked anything like a rookie reliever in his first year of major league action.

“That doesn’t matter to me, consecutive (outs), those are just numbers to me. As long as I get those three outs, it doesn’t really matter,” he said. “I‘m not really working on anything, I‘m just out there getting outs, that’s all I try to do.”

Both starting pitchers were solid though not spectacular.

Marlins left-hander Brad Hand gave up two runs in six innings before being removed for a pinch-hitter with one out in the seventh inning, which is when Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg decided he would make a pitching change of his own, taking out Kendrick.

Kendrick gave up one run in 6 1/3 innings but avoided additional damage because of a great play by right fielder Marlon Byrd.

After Miami put two men on with one out in the seventh, Byrd gunned down Marlins first baseman Justin Bour at home plate on a single by pinch hitter Reed Johnson to preserve the lead. Jake Diekman then struck out left fielder Christian Yelich to end the inning.

“We had a couple of chances to add on some runs, to get a big hit early,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “(Johnson) hit that ball hard, right at Byrd, it couldn’t have been more perfect for him.”

Giles and closer Jonathan Papelbon took care of the rest, shutting the door on the Marlins as the Phillies improved to 20-4 when the two relievers pitch the eighth and ninth innings. Papelbon picked up his 37th save in 40 opportunities.

Another Phillies rookie, Maikel Franco, made his presence felt right away in his first big-league start as a first baseman, coming up with an RBI and a run in a two-run first inning.

After Ben Revere led off with a single, a Brad Hand wild pitch got the Phillies center fielder to second base before Franco sent a 1-1 curveball into the outfield to score Revere. Two batters later, Byrd’s double off the wall was enough to score Franco all the way from first.

Those would be the only runs the Phillies could manufacture all game, as Hand settled down after that, allowing just one hit over the next five innings.

“Earlier in the year, maybe that game would have gotten away from him, trying to do too much,” Redmond said of his young starter. “But I thought really he just left a couple of breaking balls up that they hit, and after that he got that breaking ball down and was able to throw it for strikes whenever he wanted to.”

Right fielder Garrett Jones’ one-out homer in the top of the second inning, his 15th home run of the season, was Miami’s only score of the game.

NOTES: Philadelphia took the opener of the three-game series on Friday night as 3B Cody Asche’s two-run homer in the 10th inning gave the Phillies a 3-1 walk-off victory. ... Phillies rookie Maikel Franco got his first career start at first base. Ryan Howard, who has struck out 19 times in 35 September at-bats, was given the night off, though he would come in as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning only to strike out. ... Before the game, Miami recalled C J.T. Realmuto from Double-A Jacksonville. Realmuto hit .299 with 25 doubles, eight home runs and 62 RBIs in 97 games with Jacksonville. ...Marlins PH Reed Johnson picked up his 1,000th career hit with a single in the seventh inning.